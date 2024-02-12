Trading for Haason Reddick is a risky option for fixing the Saints pass rush

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints must improve their pass rush. They were one of the worst teams last season getting after the quarterback, and it’s still a major area of concern going into 2024 despite having so many high draft picks invested along the defensive line. The unit has to play better and adding more players to the mix might be the best path forward.

So here’s an interesting option: Haason Reddick, the Philadelphia Eagles’ sacks leader in each of the last two years. A two-time Pro Bowler, Reddick has taken the quarterback down 27 times over the last two seasons (tacking on 3.5 sacks in the playoffs last year). The 29-year old has bagged double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons.

But there are risks involved. Reddick is seeking an extension that the Eagles don’t want to play, which is why NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team has given him permission to seek a trade. He wants to go to a team that’s going to sign him to a new deal while there’s a year left on his contract. There are pros and cons to the Saints pursuing him.

It would be an expensive move. To start, any team trading for Reddick before June 1 would take on a $15.5 million salary cap hit ($1 million of which comes from a roster bonus due March 15). It’s possible a team could convince the Eagles to pay part of Reddick’s $14.25 million salary, reducing that cap hit, but it would require giving up better draft picks in a trade. The Saints did this in trading for Bradley Roby with the Houston Texans a few years ago and attempted it last season in discussing a Hunter Renfrow deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Let’s say the Eagles reject that proposal, though. So the Saints trade for Reddick and then must figure out their next step. The likeliest move would be a restructure — reducing Reddick’s salary to the veteran minimum and paying the difference as a $14.25 million signing bonus, which would be paid out over five years for cap purposes. Reddick’s 2024 cap hit would fall at about $5.1 million, which is mighty affordable for a talented pass rusher.

The downside? Reddick’s contract expires in 2025, which means he would leave behind roughly $10.4 million in dead money if he leaves in free agency. And the whole reason he’s available is because he’s seeking a trade to a team that will sign him to an extension. The Eagles aren’t planning to extend him. It’s tough to see him approving a trade to New Orleans if the Saints are not interested in extending him, either.

And let’s get to the other cost of this move — the trade. Beyond the fact that Eagles general manger Howie Roseman has gotten the better of his Saints counterpart Mickey Loomis so often and so badly that Loomis has publicly voiced concern about dealing with him, star pass rushers in their prime aren’t cheap. A good comparison for Reddick at this stage in his career is Khalil Mack, who was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Los Angeles Chargers a few years ago. Mack was a year older than Reddick is now at the time with lesser production in years leading up to the trade:

Khalil Mack 2019-2021: 23.5 sacks, 84 solo tackles (25 tackles for loss), 8 forced fumbles (4 recoveries) with an interception in 39 games (2 Pro Bowls)

Haason Reddick 2021-2023: 38 sacks, 101 solo tackles (36 tackles for loss), 7 forced fumbles (4 recoveries) in 50 games (2 Pro Bowls)

And Mack was still traded for a current-year second-round pick and a future sixth-round pick. Any deal for Reddick would have to outdo that. Another part of the equation is that Mack still had three years left on his contract when he was traded. Remember, Reddick is looking for a new deal.

While the Saints have a plan to reach salary cap compliance and open up room for new additions (as always), it’s fair to ask whether Reddick makes sense for them. Between the cap resources and draft picks they would need to invest in him and their defensive system he might not be the best option. Head coach Dennis Allen’s preference for heavyset defensive ends would make the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Reddick an awkward fit. They did find success late last year allowing the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Zack Baun to rush off the edge but only in a limited capacity. There’s a good chance Allen would try to fit a square peg into a round hole and ask Reddick to play in coverage as an off-ball linebacker, which is something he hasn’t enjoyed doing in Philadelphia.

We should expect the Saints to explore all their options in upgrading the pass rush off the edge. Cameron Jordan is past his prime. Young draft picks like Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey have not produced. Tanoh Kpassagnon is a good veteran to have in the rotation but Carl Granderson is the only proven commodity in the group. Trading for someone like Reddick might make sense, but the Saints could also consider the free agent market and ultimately wait and see who is available in the 2024 NFL draft. The only path that isn’t an option: running it back with things the way they stand now.

