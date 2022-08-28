Tracking Browns 53-man roster cuts

The Cleveland Browns must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 30.

They’ve already moved on from 10 players as part of the NFL’s newly-implemented gradual roster cuts this offseason. With some especially tough decisions to come, the front office in Cleveland could take this down to the wire.

The Browns could also be looking at potential trades to move players at depth positions (OL, RB, DB, DE) for either players at more needed positions or future draft capital

It’s also possible that some of the upcoming cuts could begin to trickle in over the weekend. We will keep track of all 27 moves including reports from reputable sources.

Expected: DE Chris Odom to IR

While nothing has officially happened, Odom tore his ACL and will be out for the season. He will be one of the team’s 27 moves to get down to their initial 53-man roster when he goes on injured reserve.

Report: OL Ben Petrula

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

According to Brad Stainbrook of The OBR, Petrula will be waived. No surprise given the depth of talent on the offensive line. The rookie could find a spot on a practice squad.

Report: DE Curtis Weaver

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Another move that is not surprising, Weaver had an uphill battle to make the roster with Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas drafted this offseason along with the return of Jadeveon Clowney and the trade for Chase Winovich.

Weaver played just one game last year for the Browns.

Report: WR Javon Wims

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After a really good showing against his former team, the Chicago Bears, in the final preseason game, there was some thought that Wims might make a late push to make the team. According to Stainbrook, it wasn’t enough to get him a roster spot.

Perhaps Wims gets replaced with a (Denzel) Mims via trade.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire