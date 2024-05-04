Track & Field Roundup: GT Academy, Glen Lake take first at Bobcat Invite; TC West girls win at Bay City Western; Gaylord, Lake City win home meets

May 3—BRETHREN — Grand Traverse Academy's girls relay teams led the Mustangs to a first-place overall finish at Brethren's Bobcat Invite on Friday.

The Mustangs took three of the four relay races. Bailey Stephen, Aggie Eastman, Paige Bell and Stella York won the 4x100-meter in 56.13 seconds. York, Alleah Dix, Amelia McKinney and Stephen nabbed the gold in the 4x400m in 4:23.8, and Bell, Madison Smith, Shenoah Collier and Addison Patrzik earned first in the 4x800m in 11:09.94.

Stephen also won the 400m dash. The freshman Mustang ran a personal-record time of 1:05.18 for first place.

Leland's Ella Knudsen and Brethren's Abby Kissling both continued their impressive seasons, winning three events each.

Knudsen took first in the 800m (2:36.8), the 1600m (5:41.37) and the 3200m (12:55.94). Kissling set PRs and won gold in the 100m hurdles (16.71) and 300m hurdles (49.41) while also finishing first in the long jump (15 feet, 10.5 inches).

Glen Lake's Karisue Taghon won the 100m and 200m dashes, running times of 13.2 and 27.83, respectively. Taghon also helped the Lakers win the 4x200m relay along with Emily Alaimo, Robin Lane and Lydia Fosmore in 1:56.22.

Other area winners included Brethren's Maddy Biller in the shot put (35-4), and Glen Lake's Eleanor Valkner in the discus (110-0).

The Glen Lake boys team won seven events, including all four relay races, to take the team championship.

Boden Fisher won the 200m in a personal-best 24.36. Abraham Feeney also set a PR, winning the 3200m in 10:39.32. Tyler Bixby secured a PR as well, running a 42.88 to win the 300m hurdles.

Hunter Cox, Breckin Nerg, Porter Martin and Thomas Skipper won the 4x100m in 49.25. Fisher, Benji Allen, Bixby and Dylan Cundiff won the 4x200m in 1:36.05. Fisher, Cundiff, Colebrook Sutherland and Allen won the 4x400m in 3:44.38. Sutherland, Feeney, Bixby and Cundiff won the 4x800m in 8:36.24.

Other area winners in the boys division were GT Academy's Nate Dix (110m hurdles, 17.29) and Weston Kinney (shot put, 40-1.5), and Leland's Logan DeFour (long jump, 18-7.5).

TRACK & FIELD

TC West wins girls title at Bay City Western Invitational

BAY CITY — The fourth-ranked Traverse City West Titans dominated to win the girls division at Friday's Bay City Western Invitational.

On the track, Reese Smith won the 800m at 2:18.68. Ava King cruised to a victory in the 1600m at 5:10.52. The relay team of Tessa Mascari, Bailey Wenzlick, Alyssa Fouchey and Smith took first in the 4x400m at 4:12.73 and the 4x800m at 9:33.55.

In the field events, Madeline Bildeaux won the high jump, clearing 5 feet.

The Titans had several runner-up finishes, including Avery Lahti in the long jump and shot put, Audrina Redmond in the pole vault, King in the 3200m, Keira Murphy in the 400m, and the 4x200m relay team of Katie Rueckert, Charlise Schulz, Emily Kelsey and Murphy

Gaylord wins Blue Devil Classic

GAYLORD — Gaylord won both the boys and girls division titles at its home meet — the Blue Devil Classic — on Friday.

The Blue Devil boys picked up five event wins, including Nickolas Savoie in the pole vault (12-0), Luke Robiadek in the high jump (5-10), Connor Byram in the discus (129-9), the relay team of Andrew Szymoniak, Hayden Groves, Dominick Mikel and Cirio Espositos in the 4x200m (1:36.29), and Espositos in the 100m (11.5).

Gaylord's girls team won three events behind Lillian Mason in the pole vault (8-0), Ivy Roberts in the high jump (5-0), and the relay team of Katie Berkshire, Ella Spanding, Lucy Johnson and Lily Sargent in the 4x800m (10:29.22).

Other area boys winners were North Trails Logan Detloff (800m, 2:05.99; 1600m, 4:39.4); Harbor Springs' Adam Ferguson (3200m, 10:43.63), the relay of Anthony Atkinson, Ferguson, Henry Kruzel and Trevor Clarke (4x800m, 8:47.44); East Jordan's Logan Shooks (110m hurdles, 16.56), the relay of Daniel Ziebarth, Isaac Black, Shooks and William Webb (4x100m, 45.87).

Other area girls winners were East Jordan's Madelyn Hardy (long jump, 15-9.75; 300m hurdles, 50.54; 100m hurdles, 16.73), Izzy Boyer (shot put, 35.8.5), June Kirkpatrick (100m, 13.7; 200m, 27.64), the relay of Hardy, Lillian Curtis, Lilly Snyder and Kirkpatrick (4x100m, 54.05); Harbor Springs' Juniper Rodham (3200m, 12:56.53); North Trails' Olivia Gust (800m, 2:32.26); Central Lake-Ellsworth's Ruby Pletcher (400m, 1:01.98).

Cadillac, Grayling compete at Shepherd Bluejay Invite

SHEPHERD — Avery Meyer, Charlie Bennett, Madisyn Lundquist and Hanah Johnson led Cadillac to a win in the 4x200-meter relay at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite on Friday.

The foursome ran a 1:47.36 to claim gold. Lundquist also won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.

Grayling's Rylan Finstrom nabbed two wins in the field events, taking first in the discus (129-1.5) and shot put (43-1.5).

Lake City wins home invitational

LAKE CITY — Lake City pulled off the home-field sweep, winning the boys and girls divisions at the Lake City Track Invitational on Friday.

Winners for the Lake City boys included Darin Kunkel in the 200m (23.24) and 400m (53.22) as well as the relay teams of Cameron Miller, Jeremiah King, Tristan Silvers and Tyler Brown in the 4x100m (47.32), and Miller, King, Kyle Doe and Brown in the 4x200m (1:41.62).

Lake City girls bringing home gold were Sadie Larson in the 100m hurdles (16.25) and 300m hurdles (51.09), and the relay teams of Larson, Hannah Vasicek, Viviannah Harmon and Lauren Booms in the 4x200m (1:55.4), Harmon, Adriannah Harmon, Kaitlin Kendall and Vasicek in the 4x400m (4:38.49), Megan Gottschall, Brooklyn Drexler, Emma Roe and Baylie Eisenga in the 4x800m (10:57.02), and Eisenga, Gottschall, Booms and Drexler in the DMR 4000m (14:42.29.

Other area boys winners were Mesick's Deawon Simerson (300m hurdles, 46.78), Damien Costales (110m hurdles, 18.17) Kyle Redman (1600m, 4:48.14) and Wyatt Putney (100m, 11.36).

Mancelona's Emily Anger won the pole vault (9-3.5) and 800m (2:35.04).