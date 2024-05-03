Tozer and Young among eight released by Wrexham

Ben Tozer and Luke Young have been released by Wrexham [Getty Images]

Wrexham have announced they have released their longest serving player, Luke Young, after formalising their retained list for the season.

The Welsh club, who will play in League One next season after back-to-back promotions, have announced eight senior players are leaving the Stok Racecourse Ground.

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton, defenders Callum McFadzean, Aaron Hayden, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Ben Tozer are all released, along with midfielder Young.

Young professionals Owen Cushion and Dan Davies will also leave.

However, goalkeeper Mark Howard, striker Steven Fletcher and youth-product Aaron James have been offered new deals.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have built a global fanbase with Wrexham and their players the subject of a behind-the-scenes documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham.'

The club has yet to make a decision on the future of Scott Butler who is on loan at Marine FC and have extended the contracts of youngsters Harry Ashdfield, Callum Edwards, Liam Hall and James Rainbird, while Harry Dean has been offered professional terms.

But youngsters Max Hayes, Michael Hayman, Jack Pilkington, Jake Roberts and Dan Wright have also been released.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson had warned of some tough decisions following promotion.

"I have been very much focused on the team and getting the job done, but naturally conversations are always going on about budgets, whatever division we were going to end up in and possible players," Parkinson said.

"It is a really exciting summer that lies ahead of us.

"The massive challenge for us is can we build this squad strongly to challenge in League One, and I am really looking forward to taking on that challenge throughout the summer months."