Township of Cedar Grove awards Giants’ Tommy DeVito keys to the city

In a special ceremony held on Monday night in the Township of Cedar Grove, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was honored with the keys to the city.

“I’ll continue to be the ambassador and everything (I) need to be for this town,” DeVito said. “Anything you guys will ever need, let me know and I’ll be here for you.”

Born in Livingston, New Jersey, DeVito grew up in Cedar Grove and attended Don Bosco Preparatory High School before heading off to Syracuse for college. He transferred to Illinois in 2022 and signed with the Giants after going undrafted in 2023.

With both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured last season, DeVito unexpectedly stepped in and a legend was born.

Tommy Cutlets, as he came to be known, appeared in eight games with six starts, compiling a 3-3 record while completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added an additional 195 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

DeVito led the Giants to three consecutive wins against the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers from Week 11 through Week 14, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive at the time.

During that streak, DeVito’s Italian-themed celebration became a hit across the country and he grew in fame, even being talked about on various late-night shows.

