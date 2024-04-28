Tour De Wichita brings cyclists to Wichita’s finest attractions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tour De Wichita brought cyclists to Wichita’s finest attractions on Sunday.

The event was in partnership with Bike Walk Wichita and Great Plains Diabetes.

During the event, participants were not only able to support great causes, but they were also able to get educated.

“Well, we’ve got a lot of different health fairs going on with vendors there where folks can ask questions. KU Pharmacy is here to help check A1C’s, do some other labs to try to help somebody that might not know to get those labs checked,” said Amber Brehm, a board member of Great Pains Diabetes.

This was the second year of the event.

