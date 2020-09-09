Tour de France 2020, stage 11 — live updates

- The verdict: Sam Bennett finds joyous end to chaotic day
- Full results and standings after Bennett claims maiden stage
- Rules of the road: our guide to how the Tour de France works
- How to watch on TV and follow online with Telegraph Sport
- How much will the teams and riders earn in prize money?
- Full details of teams and remaining riders at the Tour
12:17 PM
145km to go
Matthieu Ladagnous's advantage increases to around five minutes, while back in the peloton that man Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step) took over on the front looking as if the big Belgian was readying himself and his team-mates to start pulling. And then — bam! — a five-man group clip off in a counter-attack.
12:14 PM
Bardet receives attention
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) pulls up aside the medical car to get a cut or a bruise attended to. I'm assuming the Frenchman started today's stage with those injuries as I've not seen any further crashes after Ilnur Zakarin and Alexey Lutsenko hit the deck earlier during the neutralised section. Bardet has been having a great Tour thus far, I was really impressed by his performances in the Pyrenees over the weekend. I'd go as far as saying he may be back to his best, but there's an awful long way to go yet in this race so hopefully his compatriots are not getting too excited just yet.
12:06 PM
150km to go
The peloton is getting its day off to a gentle start, a number of riders have already take roadside 'comfort breaks' while lone leader Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ) taps away at what looks like a very gentle pace, but he has already gained 4min 30sec on the pack. I was half-expecting the man from Pau to sit up ahead of a regrouping, but I was very very wrong about that.
11:55 AM
Languorous Ladagnous — 160km to go
The Groupama-FDJ rider has increaesed his lead over the peloton to 1min 10sec, but in truth he is not working too hard. Unfortunately for him, the peloton is taking it even easier and so he is being left out the front to dry.
11:49 AM
Ladagnous going solo
And that lone rider out in front in Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ). Nobody appears keen on bridging over to the 35-year-old, and I'm guessing the Frenchman is already regretting this move.
11:45 AM
And we're off!
And a single Groupama-FDJ rider clips off the front, while Alexey Lutsenko continues to work his way to the back of the bunch.
🚩 Wheels are rolling! Mathieu Ladagnous immediately at the front.— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 9, 2020
🚩 L'étape est lancée, et @LadagnousMatth se lance immédiatement à l'offensive.#TDF2020 #TDFunited pic.twitter.com/VZdlS9lR4a
11:43 AM
Early crash . . .
Today's stage has not even started and there's been a couple of crashes. Ilnur Zakarin (CCC) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) collided with one another while attempting to navigate their way around a roundabout en route to KM0 before colliding with a roadsign. Ouch!
After taking a few moments to regain his composure, Lutsenko who won stage six from a breakaway last week, remounted and tapped his way through the cars and back towards the rear of the peloton.
11:35 AM
And who does today's course suit?
The usual suspects. I'm afraid this is the part where you are unlikely to learn anything you did not already know. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Sam Bennett would have to be my favourites to win today, but the slightly uphill finish may also favour the likes of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matteo Trentin (CCC) or if he is given the green light then from his Jumbo-Visma team who are protecting the maillot jaune of Primoz Roglic, then Wout van Aert may add a third win at this year's Tour to his rapidly expanding palmares. I imagine a breakaway will clip off fairly early. If that's the case then Deceuninck-Quick Step would probably find themselves doing the most of the heavy lifting on the front, along with Jumbo-Visma and the occasional cameo appearance from Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal). Racing is due to get under way in five minutes.
11:22 AM
So, what's on the menu today?
Er, not a lot really. There's just one categorised climb, the pimple that is Côte de Cherveux. It's barely worth mentioning, but imagine that boy Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale) will be keen to take the only point on offer today in the mountains classification to extend his lead. Of far more interest will be the intermediate sprint in Les Grands Ajoncs which is positioned 59.5km from the finish.
One would imagine that those hoping to win this year's green jersey will be hoping to add to their respective tallies here, or perhaps just keen not to lose any further ground to their rivals. With today's stage expected to end in a bunch sprint, there are 50 points on offer to the winner in Poitiers and so it may be a case of measuring the efforts in Les Grands Ajoncs ahead of the final gallop for glory.
10:55 AM
As it stands . . .
Those familiar with the race, or stage racing in general, will realise that there are a number of jerseys on offer at the race, here's a very quick explainer for anybody that is new to the sport . . .
And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .
But if you want to take a closer look at the details, here you go . . .
10:45 AM
Morning
And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 11 at the 107th edition of the Tour de France, the 167-kilometre run from Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, the second stage in a row that is expected to conclude in a bunch sprint finish. It was in Poitiers where Sean Kelly won the first of his five Tour stages back in 1978 and of course on Monday it was another Irishman, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step), who took the honours. Before we have a look at today's stage, let's have a recap of what happened yesterday.
First up, here's our correspondent Tom Cary's race-day verdict . . .
An exhausted, mentally frazzled, wind-buffeted peloton finally crossed the bridge to Ile-de-Ré, leading to the expected bunch sprint, which was won by Bennett from Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who once again surrenders the green jersey.
Bennett's first Tour stage win ensured he became the second Irish rider to win a stage in all three grand tours after Seamus Elliott. He promptly broke down in tears.
“I'm just in shock,” the 29 year-old said. “Sorry for crying. I don’t mean to be a cry baby. You dream of it, and you never think it will happen. I just want to thank everyone involved in this, the whole team and Patrick [Lefevere, team manager] for giving me this opportunity and everyone it took to get to here. Obviously my wife too and everyone around me.” He had nothing for which to apologise. It was a welcome end to a chaotic day.
Meanwhile, our colleagues at The Cycling Podcast published their latest episode on Monday night. While we are waiting for today's stage to get under way, why don't you give it a listen?
Everyone on the Tour de France woke up nervous after the rest day, and not just because the racing was due to resume. The results of the Covid-19 tests could have altered the race but, although there were four positives among team staff all the riders were negative and no teams have had to leave the race. The Tour director Christian Prudhomme did test positive however.
Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau in La Rochelle after a sprint finish in Îl de Ré that saw Irish champion Sam Bennett win his first Tour de France stage and become the first man from his country since Shay Elliott in the 1960s to win stages in all three grand tours.
We discuss a tense stage that, thankfully, never descended into chaos, although there were inevitably crashes along the way.