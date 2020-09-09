Tour de France 2020, stage 11 — live updates

12:17 PM

145km to go

Matthieu Ladagnous's advantage increases to around five minutes, while back in the peloton that man Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step) took over on the front looking as if the big Belgian was readying himself and his team-mates to start pulling. And then — bam! — a five-man group clip off in a counter-attack.

12:14 PM

Bardet receives attention

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) pulls up aside the medical car to get a cut or a bruise attended to. I'm assuming the Frenchman started today's stage with those injuries as I've not seen any further crashes after Ilnur Zakarin and Alexey Lutsenko hit the deck earlier during the neutralised section. Bardet has been having a great Tour thus far, I was really impressed by his performances in the Pyrenees over the weekend. I'd go as far as saying he may be back to his best, but there's an awful long way to go yet in this race so hopefully his compatriots are not getting too excited just yet.

12:06 PM

150km to go

The peloton is getting its day off to a gentle start, a number of riders have already take roadside 'comfort breaks' while lone leader Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ) taps away at what looks like a very gentle pace, but he has already gained 4min 30sec on the pack. I was half-expecting the man from Pau to sit up ahead of a regrouping, but I was very very wrong about that.

11:55 AM

Languorous Ladagnous — 160km to go

The Groupama-FDJ rider has increaesed his lead over the peloton to 1min 10sec, but in truth he is not working too hard. Unfortunately for him, the peloton is taking it even easier and so he is being left out the front to dry.

11:49 AM

Ladagnous going solo

And that lone rider out in front in Matthieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ). Nobody appears keen on bridging over to the 35-year-old, and I'm guessing the Frenchman is already regretting this move.

11:45 AM

And we're off!

And a single Groupama-FDJ rider clips off the front, while Alexey Lutsenko continues to work his way to the back of the bunch.

🚩 Wheels are rolling! Mathieu Ladagnous immediately at the front.



🚩 L'étape est lancée, et @LadagnousMatth se lance immédiatement à l'offensive.#TDF2020 #TDFunited pic.twitter.com/VZdlS9lR4a



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 9, 2020

11:43 AM

Early crash . . .

Today's stage has not even started and there's been a couple of crashes. Ilnur Zakarin (CCC) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) collided with one another while attempting to navigate their way around a roundabout en route to KM0 before colliding with a roadsign. Ouch!

After taking a few moments to regain his composure, Lutsenko who won stage six from a breakaway last week, remounted and tapped his way through the cars and back towards the rear of the peloton.

11:35 AM

And who does today's course suit?

The usual suspects. I'm afraid this is the part where you are unlikely to learn anything you did not already know. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Sam Bennett would have to be my favourites to win today, but the slightly uphill finish may also favour the likes of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matteo Trentin (CCC) or if he is given the green light then from his Jumbo-Visma team who are protecting the maillot jaune of Primoz Roglic, then Wout van Aert may add a third win at this year's Tour to his rapidly expanding palmares. I imagine a breakaway will clip off fairly early. If that's the case then Deceuninck-Quick Step would probably find themselves doing the most of the heavy lifting on the front, along with Jumbo-Visma and the occasional cameo appearance from Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal). Racing is due to get under way in five minutes.

11:22 AM

So, what's on the menu today?

Er, not a lot really. There's just one categorised climb, the pimple that is Côte de Cherveux. It's barely worth mentioning, but imagine that boy Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale) will be keen to take the only point on offer today in the mountains classification to extend his lead. Of far more interest will be the intermediate sprint in Les Grands Ajoncs which is positioned 59.5km from the finish.

View photos Tour de France 2020, stage 11 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages More

Story continues