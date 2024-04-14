Toulouse score seven second-half tries to rout Exeter in Champions Cup quarter-final

Antoine Dupont scores Toulouse's sixth try

Toulouse 64 Exeter Chiefs 26

Exeter fell victim to perhaps the most devastating second-half performance in Champions Cup history as Toulouse racked up seven tries after half-time to secure a semi-final place.

After wins by Northampton and Harlequins, there was more than a little optimism that Exeter could make it a hat-trick of Champions Cup triumphs. That hope seemed fully justified in the first half which Toulouse only just edged 17-16. The feathers of the European aristocracy were being thoroughly ruffled by the Devonian poachers.

Head coach Ugo Mola was seen reading the riot act in the Toulouse dressing room and the team asserted their supremacy in the most devastating fashion possible.

As amazing as it sounds, Exeter actually led early in the second half thanks to Henry Slade’s fourth penalty of the match. There followed an extraordinary purple match in which Toulouse racked up four tries in 10 minutes to take the game out of sight.

The rout was only briefly interrupted by Zach Wimbush’s try, which barely qualified as a consolation.

Mola’s side will face Harlequins, whom they also tonked 47-19 in the pool stages, in the semi-finals. When Toulouse are on it, there are few sides in the world who can live with them, particularly at a bouncing Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Despite the lop-sided nature of the final score, Exeter were game opponents in the first half especially, making the breakdown a bun fight. A well worked try by Ethan Roots had given them the lead but Jack Willis then ran over the unfortunate Harvey Skinner.

The fly-half was not the only one whom Willis, the exiled England flanker, put on their backside. He was sensational but he was far from the only one.

Centre Paul Costes was regal in midfield and was crowned player of the match, but the real king of Toulouse is Antoine Dupont whose second half try was treated like the second coming of the messiah. His half-back partner Romain Ntamack also scored in the first half along with Willis.

After half-time Scottish full back Blair Kinghorn scored twice as did centre Pita Ahki and wing Juan Cruz Mallia. Long before the end it felt like an act of cruelty to keep the Exeter players out there, particularly in 30 degree heat.

Beaten but unbowed, several Exeter players enhanced their reputations in defeat, particularly their young internationals in Dafydd Jenkins, Ross Vintcent and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Ultimately, they were no match for Toulouse’s star power or firepower from the bench.

French side run riot after break: As it happened...

05:14 PM BST

05:11 PM BST

Jack Willis, Toulouse flanker, to TNT

Absolutely chuffed. We were really disappointed with the first half. I wasn’t happy with a couple of penalties and we weren’t happy with our discipine. We had to wear them down. It took a few phases but we got there in the end. Looking forward to the semi-final. I have a lot of good mates [at Harlequins] and I was cheering them on [in Bordeaux]. We know how dangerous they can be. It was a good reminder. I always get a bit of stick but [the English] have got something in us!

05:07 PM BST

Brian O’Driscoll

He thinks Toulouse are favourites now.

I’m not convinced. Leinster have had their number for many years.

That said, both sides need to get beyond a strong Premiership challenge first!

05:06 PM BST

Jerome Kaino, Toulouse assistant, to TNT

Extremely proud. They put us under a lot of pressure in the first half and we couldn’t keep the ball as long as we wanted to. Extremely proud of how the boys came out in the second half against a world-class outfit. Dupont was not getting clean ball in the first half so we wanted to hold onto the ball more. We’re very excited to take on Harlequins. To be able to earn another week in this competition is awesome. An extremely happy camp but we haven’t won anything yet.

05:00 PM BST

Semi-finalists

Two English, an Irish and a French.

Who would have had money on that at the start of the season?

(Not me!)

Realistically, though, the smart money is on a Leinster v Toulouse final in north London. And the French have a ropey record against the Irish province.

04:56 PM BST

Champions Cup semi-finals

Saturday May 4, 5.30pm

Leinster v Northampton, Croke Park, Dublin

Sunday May 5, 3pm

Toulouse v Harlequins, Le Stadium, Toulouse

(Times BST)

04:53 PM BST

Full-time: TLS 64 EXE 26

That is that. Harlequins will travel to Toulouse in the semi-finals.

04:53 PM BST

RAMOS MISSED CON: TLS 64 EXE 26

It finishes at 64.

04:52 PM BST

MALLIA TRY: TLS 64 EXE 26

Goodness me it’s 60.

Exeter try and conjure a final attack but the ball squirts out the side of the ruck. Costes feeds Mallia and he has a 40-metre run-in to score unopposed.

04:50 PM BST

77 mins: TLS 59 EXE 26

Toulouse have just gone the length off the restart, with Marchand and Brennan toying with the Exeter defence.

The hosts are over the line again in the form of Marchand but Cros’s offload to the hooker was forward and Exeter’s reward is a scrum in the shadow of their own posts.

04:48 PM BST

RAMOS CON: TLS 59 EXE 26

No respite for Exeter, as Ramos adds two more.

Costes is the official player of the match but it could easily have been Willis or Ahki or Kinghorn (who scored a hat-trick!).

04:47 PM BST

AHKI TRY: TLS 57 EXE 26

It’s a second for Ahki and it’s turning into a rout.

Willis was again at the heart, breaking tackles after nice handling from Roumat and Chocobares.

Flament gives the scoring pass to Ahki and the centre strolls over.

04:46 PM BST

73 mins: TLS 52 EXE 26

Exeter sniffed another score, but they are physically bullied. It all comes to an end when Street comes in at the side.

Well beaten today, Exeter, despite the noble effort.

04:43 PM BST

04:42 PM BST

72 mins: TLS 52 EXE 26

Wimbush punches a hole but he’s isolated and no one can remove limpet Marchand from the ball.

Toulouse attack, Willis - one of the hosts’ best today - carries like a truck but the offload doesn’t go to hand.

It doesn’t matter. Exeter will restart with a scrum but the result is assured.

04:39 PM BST

RAMOS CON: TLS 52 EXE 26

That’s elementary for Ramos.

04:38 PM BST

MALLIA TRY: TLS 50 EXE 26

Fifty up for Toulouse, as phase after phase they hammer the Exeter door.

Eventually, the Chiefs, despite their admirable defence, run out of numbers, and a long pass from Ntamack sends Mallia over.

04:34 PM BST

04:33 PM BST

SLADE CON: TLS 45 EXE 26

The scoreline looks more respectable now for the Chiefs, which their efforts deserve.

I’m not getting excited yet, though.

04:32 PM BST

WIMBUSH TRY: TLS 45 EXE 24

Hello! Something for the Chiefs to believe in.

With a bit of deception - and with Haydon-Wood now on for Skinner - Slade sends Wimbush through the midfield to score.

04:28 PM BST

RAMOS CON: TLS 45 EXE 19

Kinghorn is off, Ramos is on, but there’s no change in proceedings.

Dupont departs now, too. Graou is on.

04:27 PM BST

DUPONT TRY: TLS 43 EXE 19

I can’t keep up!

It’s a length-of-the-field move, off the restart! Exeter will be disappointed with letting Willis through off the kick-off but once Toulouse are in behind, with their tails off, it’s sumptuous. Costes - again - sends Mallia down the flank, before the wing feeds Ramos. Dupont is in support on the inside, stepping Hodge to score.

04:25 PM BST

KINGHORN CON: TLS 38 EXE 19

In an instant, the game is gone. Kinghorn, the hat-trick hero, slots a touchline conversion and Toulouse now lead by 19.

04:24 PM BST

KINGHORN TRY: TLS 36 EXE 19

Gorgeous.

Was there a forward pass? Maybe, but it’s stunning rugby. Lebel soars to claim the high ball and Toulouse are off again.

Ahki and Costes combine delightfully - and the latter’s offload is a peach - before Mallia feeds Kinghorn on the inside for his hat-trick.

04:22 PM BST

54 mins: TLS 31 EXE 19

Exeter are reeling here. Feyi-Waboso knocks on and Toulouse are off. Dupont and Ntamack combine, with the fly-half slicing through.

He feeds Kinghorn but Feyi-Waboso gets back excellently to bring the Scot down and dislodge the ball.

That would have been the ball game.

04:20 PM BST

KINGHORN CON: TLS 31 EXE 19

Faultless from Kinghorn and that’s now a 12-point lead for the hosts, the largest either side has had so far.

04:19 PM BST

TRY AHKI: TLS 29 EXE 19

And it gets even worse.

It’s a practical walk-in for Ahki, as an inside ball off the top of the line-out sends Lebel searing through, before the wing feeds Ahki to score under the sticks.

Game over? If it’s not, Exeter need something - fast.

04:18 PM BST

51 mins: TLS 24 EXE 19

A soft penalty from Skinner gives Toulouse field position, and they will throw into a line-out just outside the Exeter 22.

Exeter haven’t had the greatest few minutes.

04:16 PM BST

KINGHORN CON: TLS 24 EXE 19

Kinghorn converts his own try, his second of the match.

Both teams ring the changes, with Pearson, Southworth on for Exeter and Flament on for Toulouse.

04:14 PM BST

KINGHORN TRY: TLS 22 EXE 19

The lead switches again! Exeter do a good job at defusing the Toulouse maul but the hosts’ speed and power is too much, metres away from the line.

With the Chiefs sucked in, there’s space for Kinghorn to swerve over.

04:13 PM BST

46 mins: TLS 17 EXE 19

Penalty Toulouse as Exeter make a hash of the restart and, after a silky first-phase move which sends Dupont through a half-gap, Fisilau is penalised for not rolling away.

Toulouse go to the corner, turning down the three. A big moment.

04:10 PM BST

SLADE PEN: TLS 17 EXE 19

The Chiefs have a slender lead!

Painter departs, too, for Street, while Vintcent is having to go off for an HIA.

If so, why is Arnold’s tackle not being looked at?

04:08 PM BST

42 mins: TLS 17 EXE 16

A nervy start from Toulouse as they let the restart bounce but, after a line-out, Dupont clears well.

Skinner and Cairns have a dart with Exeter establishing some momentum, but Arnold has cleared Vintcent up off the ball and Slade will have an early shot at goal.

04:05 PM BST

The players are back out

And we are ready for the second half

04:05 PM BST

Half-time

It looked as though Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola was really laying down the law at half-time.

Hold onto your hats!

03:53 PM BST

03:52 PM BST

Half-time: TLS 17 EXE 16

Dupont boots it off and that is that.

A cracking half for the neutral and, I dare say, not a bad one for Chiefs fans, either. They’re in this.

Toulouse have some serious cavalry off the bench but the Exeter are causing the hosts issues with the ball.

One move at the end of the half, aside, Feyi-Waboso is causing Toulouse issues; so, too, his back-three mates Hodge and Woodburn. If they can get a little bit more front-foot ball, they’ll fancy their chances.

03:50 PM BST

40 mins: TLS 17 EXE 16

The final thrust of the half comes to nothing as Feyi-Waboso is stripped by Ntamack.

What was it I was saying in my previous post? Oops.

03:48 PM BST

38 mins: TLS 17 EXE 16

Sublime from Feyi-Waboso, cutting the Toulouse defence to ribbons.

Exeter are into the hosts’ 22 but the wing is isolated and Cros wins the holding-on penalty.

Incidentally, Feyi-Waboso is not touching the ball nearly enough. When he does, things happen.

03:46 PM BST

36 mins: TLS 17 EXE 16

A promising Exeter attack ends with Costes bundling Vintcent into touch. Earlier, Meafou absolutely flattened Feyi-Waboso - tremendous agility from a big bloke.

Toulouse are in the ascendancy here. Another score before half-time could be critical.

03:43 PM BST

KINGHORN CON: TLS 17 EXE 16

The lead changes hands again.

What a terrific game.

03:42 PM BST

WILLIS TRY: TLS 15 EXE 16

Wow. What a finish! Toulouse work the blindside and there doesn’t seem to be much on, but Willis runs straight over Skinner after a good Ahki offload and Painter does not have the pace to cover.

Again, in an instant, Toulouse cross the white-wash.

03:40 PM BST

31 mins: TLS 10 EXE 16

Hearts in mouths for Exeter as a Dupont counter-ruck frees the ball inside their 22. Lebel hacks on, over the goal-line, but Slade just about gets back in time.

Goal-line drop-out for the Chiefs.

03:38 PM BST

SLADE PEN: TLS 10 EXE 16

It’s a fourth successful kick at goal from Slade, and Exeter’s lead is six.

03:38 PM BST

27 mins: TLS 10 EXE 13

Exeter get away with a squint line-out, sending Vincent charging in midfield.

Willis comes in the side to steal the ball, the referee tells him no, the flanker does it anyway, and he is penalised.

Slade points to the sticks.

03:37 PM BST

27 mins: TLS 10 EXE 13

A poor pass from Cairns to Jenkins leads to a knock-on and Toulouse will put into a scrum inside their own half.

A bit of a let-off, that.

Toulouse clear with a box-kick which is impressively taken by Woodburn. Roumat smells a turnover but referee Busby deems the No 8 to have been off his feet.

Another popular decision in south-west France. And back comes Mauvaka.

03:32 PM BST

24 mins: TLS 10 EXE 13

So, in trying to tackle Dupont over the line, the ball has come off Vintcent’s elbow in-goal and so we restart with a goal-line drop-out.

Vintcent caught Dupont in the head but they were both extremely low so referee Busby says it was all legal.

03:30 PM BST

24 mins: TLS 10 EXE 13

You can’t take your eyes off it!

Baille throws into the line-out and the Toulouse maul is motoring but the loosehead breaks away. A few phases later, Toulouse look to spread it wide but the passing is inaccurate.

Hodge hacks and he’s haring after it! Lebel wins the foot race, taking the ball into his in-goal area, and under pressure from Vintcent and Hodge the wing just about manages to ground the ball in the goal-line scramble.

It’s quite chaotic, and the TMO is having a look at it all.

03:28 PM BST

03:26 PM BST

KINGHORN PEN: TLS 10 EXE 13

It’s a fabulous strike from the Scot, from 40 metres out, and Exeter’s lead is just three.

03:25 PM BST

20 mins: TLS 7 EXE 13

After a touch of kick-tennis, Kinghorn puts his foot through it an Exeter will throw in on their own 10-metre line.

But the attack is scrappy. Exeter look to go wide but Cairns knocks on and then Roots handles on the floor. Penalty to Toulouse and they will go for goal.

03:23 PM BST

03:22 PM BST

SLADE CON: TLS 7 EXE 13

Slade adds the extras and Exeter lead by six with Toulouse down a man.

03:21 PM BST

ROOTS TRY: TLS 7 EXE 11

A set move. Cairns hits Tuima who pops blindly inside to Roots who powers over.

The boos ring around the Stade Ernest-Wallon but the try stands.

This is spicy!

03:20 PM BST

YELLOW CARD MAUVAKA: TLS 7 EXE 6

Exeter find Woodburn wide on the left first phase and the wing does tremendously well to bust a couple of tackles and take the Chiefs to within five.

There looks to have been a knock-on from Exeter but Chris Busby thinks they’re both backwards.

Mauvaka is penalised on his own line for interfering with the ball on the floor - and he’s off to the bin!

Exeter tap and go...

03:17 PM BST

15 mins: TLS 7 EXE 6

Sloppy from Ntamack. Under little pressure, just outside his own 22, he drops a simple pass from Dupont.

Chiefs will put in with a fabulous attacking platform.

03:15 PM BST

SLADE PEN: TLS 7 EXE 6

It’s good and Toulouse’s lead is just one point.

03:14 PM BST

13 mins: TLS 7 EXE 3

Physical Chiefs defence from the kick-off sees Meafou held up and the ball won for Exeter.

A couple of phases later and Meafou is offending at the ruck.

Slade will have a shot to make it a one-point game.

03:11 PM BST

KINGHORN CON: TLS 7 EXE 3

A perfect response from Toulouse, with the Scot adding the extras.

03:11 PM BST

NTAMACK TRY: TLS 5 EXE 3

Oh, that was a bit easy.

Exeter do well to repel Toulouse at close quarters, with Devoto putting Dupont under pressure and Roots hammering Arnold. But the Chiefs are sucked in and when Toulouse spin the ball wide, Lebel is away down the left before feeding Ntamack inside for what turned out to be a pretty routine score.

In the blink of an eye.

03:07 PM BST

SLADE PEN: TLS 0 EXE 3

A great start for Exeter and the visitors have the lead.

03:07 PM BST

5 mins: TLS 0 EXE 0

Penalty Chiefs!

Straight from the scrum, Cairs turns Roumat over on the floor. Exeter keep it tight and Meafou and Baille are penalised for a ruck infringement.

Slade will go for goal.

03:06 PM BST

4 mins: TLS 0 EXE 0

Oh it’s a silky start from the Chiefs - and they come within metres of an opening try.

Only a fabulous last-gasp tackle from Ntamack on Slade prevents a certain score. There is a slight knock-on in the recycle and Toulouse will put in.

Feyi-Waboso, Woodburn and Roots all carried impressively in the phases building up to that.

Exeter have come to play!

03:04 PM BST

2 mins: TLS 0 EXE 0

Early penalty to Exeter as Roumat is penalised for going off his feet, just as Toulouse were looking to establish some attacking rhythm.

Skinner kicks into the Toulouse half and Exeter will throw in.

03:02 PM BST

Kick-off!

Ntamack gets us under way.

A reminder that Toulouse have not lost at Stade Ernest-Wallon in two years and Exeter have not won away from home in 2024...

03:00 PM BST

Here come the teams!

And kick-off is just moments away.

02:52 PM BST

A familiar face in the Toulouse ranks

Jack Willis, the England flanker, starts at 6 for the hosts today.

Remember him? It is impressive how he has managed to reinvent himself and forge a career at one of Europe’s biggest clubs, but every time I see his name on the team sheet I’m always reminded of how much of a loss he is to England.

02:44 PM BST

02:41 PM BST

A couple of stats...

02:34 PM BST

In case you missed it...

You can catch up on all three of yesterday’s quarter-finals by clicking below.

Bordeaux 41 Harlequins 42

Leinster 40 La Rochelle 13

Northampton 59 Bulls 22

02:28 PM BST

02:25 PM BST

Toulouse’s bench

I tweeted earlier in the week that I have reported it to the authorities and a few days on my thoughts on it have not changed. Terrifying.

02:20 PM BST

Today’s line-ups

Toulouse starting XV: Blair Kinghorn; Juan Cruz Mallia, Paul Costes, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (c); Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Dorian Aldegheri, Richie Arnold, Emmanuel Meafou, Jack Willis, François Cros, Alexandre Roumat.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, Joel Merkler, Thibaud Flament, Joshua Brennan, Paul Graou, Thomas Ramos, Santiago Chocobares.

Exeter starting XV: Josh Hodge; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn; Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Ehren Painter, Rus Tuima, Dafydd Jenkins (c), Ethan Roots, Christ Tshiunza, Ross Vintcent.

Replacements: Jack Innard, Danny Southworth, Marcus Street, Lewis Pearson, Greg Fisilau, Stu Townsend, Will Haydon-Wood, Zack Wimbush.

Referee: Chris Busby (Ireland)

01:41 PM BST

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of this weekend’s fourth and final Champions Cup quarter-final, as Exeter travel to south-west France to take on European heavyweights, Toulouse.

After yesterday, with Harlequins stunning Bordeaux and Northampton dispatching Bulls, dare we dream about a third Premiership club in the Champions Cup semi-finals? Clearly, against the might of Toulouse, littered with stars, Exeter are outsiders. The Chiefs are yet to win an away match across any competition in 2024 and a trip to the Stade Ernest-Wallon would hardly be the first choice of European head coaches when trying to break that duck.

But these Chiefs arrive in Toulouse for what is virtually a free hit. No one fancies an Exeter victory but if they can mirror Harlequins’ fast start in the same country yesterday, they might dare to dream. Certainly, with players like Ross Vintcent, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Josh Hodge, Exeter have players who will hurt Toulouse in the click of the fingers if the game loosens up. The task for the Chief is stopping Toulouse, who possess a similar, more potent armoury. On Feyi-Waboso, specifically, the wing enjoying the breakout season to end all breakout seasons, Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter was full of praise this week.

“He is the closest replacement to a Jack Nowell we could have had, a guy who just gets you metres out of nowhere. And he is getting better at it,” Baxter said.

“He is only learning how to use those talents that he has. At least two of our tries [against Bath Rugby] came from momentum he gained almost on his own, at times when he didn’t deserve to get momentum. That shows his value.”

It was a shame, yesterday, that after the thrilling spectacle in Bordeaux, the ensuing two matches were somewhat drab. The neutral will be hoping for some more of that Bordeaux spirit this afternoon. Exeter fans, meanwhile, will be hoping for a repeat of the side’s remarkable victory in Toulon earlier in the competition.

The confirmed line-ups are next!

