Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates after Wood goal

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - LIVE!

Tottenham have the opportunity to move up to fourth in the Premier League as they host Nottingham Forest this evening. After Aston Villa drew with Brentford on Saturday, Spurs, who also have a game in hand, will move level on points with Unai Emery’s side should they win here, and they already have a goal-difference advantage.

It is advantage Tottenham in the race for Champions League football, but it has not been hugely convincing from Ange Postecoglou’s team in recent weeks. They were held by West Ham last time out, and they only edged past Luton at home a week ago. Richarlison has been ruled out with injury, as Brennan Johnson starts against his former side and Pape Matar Sarr replaces Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.

Forest are out of the relegation zone on goal difference only, after Luton’s win over Bournemouth. Nuno Espirito Santo is back in north London and will be keen to frustrate the club he was in charge of for just four months before he was sacked in 2021. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest latest news

GOAL! Wood equalises for Forest

GOAL! Murillo turns ball into own net

How to watch: Sky Sports

Tottenham team news: Johnson starts against former club

Nottingham Forest team news: Unchanged side

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

18:40 , Matt Verri

Forest are getting behind Spurs' full-backs with alarming regularity here.

Goes without saying they should be ahead after a spectacular miss from Chris Wood from a couple of yards out.

Tottenham 1-1 Nottingham Forest

18:39 , Matt Verri

38 mins: It is all Forest.

Elanga allowed to turn in midfield, drives at the defence and fires straight at Vicario from just outside the area.

Tottenham 1-1 Nottingham Forest

18:38 , Matt Verri

37 mins: Really good spell for Forest. Spurs have been incredibly poor since that Wood goal.

Elanga in so much space out wide, can’t pick anyone out in the box though.

Tottenham 1-1 Nottingham Forest

18:36 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Aina bursts forward from left-back, wins a corner for Forest.

Terrible ball in from Gibbs-White, Porro there at the near post to head it out.

Porro then caught under the ball though... WHAT A MISS!

Yates’ effort pushed out by Vicario, Wood is three yards out and he somehow smacks the ball against the post. How has he not scored?!

Tottenham 1-1 Nottingham Forest

18:34 , Matt Verri

32 mins: There’s a fairly obvious pattern to Tottenham’s attacks.

Work it to Werner, he plays the ball into the six-yard box and the Spurs shirts try and get on the end of it.

The German is played into a position to do so again, but this time shanks the ball straight over the bar.

Tottenham 1-1 Nottingham Forest

18:32 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Spurs looking to get going again after that setback.

All a bit slow at the minute now, pace of their place has gone in the last five minutes or so.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

18:30 , Matt Verri

Far, far too easy for Forest to work the ball up the right flank in the build-up to Wood's well-taken equaliser.

Spurs were well on top and probing for a second but suddenly it's all square.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Nottingham Forest | Chris Wood 27'

18:29 , Matt Verri

The visitors are level!

So easy for Forest. Elanga leads the charge, cuts the ball back and Wood whips a finish into the bottom corner.

Out of nothing, Forest equalise.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

18:27 , Matt Verri

Bissouma has had his best 25 minutes in a while. The midfielder was excellent in the build up to the goal and has already twice threatened with efforts from outside the box.

A positive sign for Spurs.

Tottenham 1-0 Nottingham Forest

18:26 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Should be 2-0!

Werner again does his job perfectly on the left wing, playing the ball across the face of goal. Johnson looks certain to score, somehow kept out.

Werner is then booked for diving in on Elanga. No need for that foul.

Tottenham 1-0 Nottingham Forest

18:24 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Elanga played into space down the right, goes to ground under a challenge from Udogie. Appeals for a free-kick are waved away.

Haven’t seen a huge amount of it so far, but Forest do offer a real threat on the counter. Spurs need to be careful.

Tottenham 1-0 Nottingham Forest

18:20 , Matt Verri

19 mins: That is Spurs’ first goal in the first-half at home in 2024. It’s April 7.

Anyway, Forest break through Hudson-Odoi, shifts the ball onto his right foot and curls an effort straight at Vicario.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

18:19 , Matt Verri

It's another assist for Timo Werner, even if he won't be credited with that one by Opta.

It was a really inviting cross and a nightmare for Murillo to deal with. Spurs take a rare lead at home and they're good value for it so far.

Tottenham 1-0 Nottingham Forest

18:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Bissouma shooting on sight in this match.

This is his best effort so far, 20 yards out and it flashes just wide of the far post. Forest really struggling now.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Nottingham Forest | Murillo OG 15'

18:17 , Matt Verri

A first-half goal for Spurs!

Werner plays the ball across the face of goal, Murillo sliding in and he can only turn the ball into his own net.

Tottenham 0-0 Nottingham Forest

18:15 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Yates earns himself the first yellow card of the match, doesn’t bother complaining.

Maddison with a sharp turn, he would have been away into space but Yates arrives on the scene and clatters into the Spurs man.

Tottenham 0-0 Nottingham Forest

18:14 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Bissouma’s shot deflects wide - yet another Spurs corner coming up.

Again they go short, before Porro swings it in. Sels does enough as he pushes the ball away.

Tottenham 0-0 Nottingham Forest

18:12 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Maddison seeing plenty of the ball in the early stages, more like it after a couple of quiet matches.

Saying that, Johnson plays the ball inside and Maddison trips over it.

And Murillo then tries his luck from about 20 yards inside his own half... JUST WIDE!

Nearly sensational. Vicario was panicking there.

Tottenham 0-0 Nottingham Forest

18:09 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Open start to this match. Forest will get plenty of chances you’d think to play that ball over the top.

Spurs win a free-kick, as Maddison is caught late. Taken quickly, Son lays it back and Maddison’s effort is blocked.

Tottenham 0-0 Nottingham Forest

18:06 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Brilliant from Aina, skipping away from a couple of challenges.

Clips a ball over the top, Elanga briefly thinks he is in but Vicario charges off his line and mops up.

Spurs straight back on the attack, Johnson’s cross charged down. Corner.

Tottenham 0-0 Nottingham Forest

18:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Udogie getting forward well as ever, wins a corner for his side in the opening minutes. Porro to take.

Goes short, worked out to Bissouma on the edge of the area. Blazes a shot over the bar.

KICK-OFF!

18:01 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running!

Here we go!

17:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are in the tunnel.

Forest currently have a goal-difference advantage of six over Luton. That could be crucial come the end of the season, so important they keep it tight here, regardless of the result.

Ten minutes to go!

17:50 , Matt Verri

Kick-off not far away now in north London.

It’s been another eventful weekend of Premier League action, one that will finish with Arsenal top of the table.

Nearly time to find out if Spurs will join them in the top four.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

17:44 , Matt Verri

Will Spurs finally score a first-half goal?

"It's easy to imagine the visitors going in front and Spurs fighting back."



🗣 @Dan_KP gives his pre-match thoughts as Tottenham look to avoid yet another slow start.



LIVE: https://t.co/OKHqLRj8wq #TOTNFO pic.twitter.com/kTkKDBkiO8 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 7, 2024

Postecoglou: We will have to earn everything

17:35 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou is expecting a tough test for his side this evening, against a Forest team battling at the bottom of the table.

“They're fighting for every point, every goal,” the Spurs boss said.

“You'll notice that every game that everyone is fighting for something, whether that's up the top, at the bottom, in the middle.

“From our perspective, we know we have to hit a certain level of competitiveness every week, and I think for the most part we've been pretty good.

“For Forest, everything is crucial at the moment, so they won't come here and give us anything. We'll have to earn everything, and it'll be up to us to do it.”

Richarlison hoping for swift return

17:28 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are without Richarlison this evening.

The Brazilian has come off the bench in Spurs’ last three games as he continues to nurse a knee injury and has been given the weekend off to aid his recovery.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Postecoglou said: “The only one is Richy.

“He’s had a bit of a niggle with his knee these last few weeks. We figured it is kind of best he takes his weekend off and gets ready for Newcastle next.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nervy times for Forest

17:20 , Matt Verri

Luton beat Bournemouth yesterday, so the pressure is very much on Forest.

They are out of the bottom three on goal difference only, so every single point is very precious right now.

A shock victory here would drag Crystal Palace, Brentford and Everton even more into the fight too.

Levy confirms talks over selling Spurs stake

17:13 , Matt Verri

Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, revealed this week he is in talks with "prospective investors" about selling a stake in the club.

In a statement accompanying the club's financial results for the year ending June 30, 2023, Levy said Spurs needed new investment to reach their "long-term potential".

In September, the chairman told Bloomberg he had a duty to "consider anything anyone may want to propose", although the current talks with mystery bidders are understood to be over a minority stake in the club rather than a full sale and a change of ownership.

Levy's statement read: "To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the Club requires a significant increase in its equity base.

"The Board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors. Any recommended investment proposal would require the support of the Club’s shareholders."

Spurs have long been rumored to be on the market and Levy has held talks with a number of potential investors, including Paris Saint-Germain president and Qatar Sports Investments chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi - although the Qataris have since cooled their interest in buying a stake in the north London club.

Levy also said in September he had "no real interest" in leaving Spurs and selling a minority stake would allow the chairman to remain in control, while potentially increasing spending power.

(Various)

Johnson starts for Spurs

17:07 , Matt Verri

One change for the hosts, as Sarr comes into the midfield and Bentancur drops to the bench.

It means Johnson keeps his place on the right wing, starting against his former club. Kulusevski on the bench.

(REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest team news

17:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Sels, Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina,Yates, Danilo, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Toffolo, Dominguez, Niakhate, Reyna, Origi, Montiel, Ribeiro

Tottenham team news

17:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie,Bissouma, Sarr, Johnson, Maddison, Werner, Son

Subs: Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Emerson, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Davies, Austin, Scarlett

Team news coming up!

16:52 , Matt Verri

Just under ten minutes to go until we get all the team news from north London.

Big decision for Ange Postecoglou is whether to start Brennan Johnson against his former club, or opt for Dejan Kulusevski.

We’ll find out what his decision is very shortly.

Postecoglou lays out transfer stance

16:42 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou says he would never sign a player who insisted on only joining a Champions League club, because their priorities would be wrong for Tottenham.

The Spurs boss insisted this week he would terminate the club’s interest in a player if they were unwilling to play without an assurance of Champions League football.

“I don’t want those players — because they don’t want to come to Tottenham, they want to go to a Champions League club”, Postecoglou told reporters.

“I signed Micky van de Ven this year — he’s not a bad player, is he? And we were in the Champions League? No.

“That’s a beautiful discussion for me to have. That’s one of the discussions I have: Why do you want to come to Tottenham? Because if you want Champions League football and that’s all you want, you don’t want to come to Tottenham; you just want to go to a Champions League club.

“I want people to come to Tottenham who know this club, know the challenge we’ve got — and we do have a challenge, we’re different to other clubs in that we haven’t had success for a while.

“I’m looking for a certain type of character that’s going to say: ‘You know what, they’re not in the Champions League but if I win something with them, that could mean something for my career and to me. So I’m up for that fight’.”

(Getty Images)

Spurs confirm match to go ahead

16:32 , Matt Verri

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest will go ahead as planned despite a man being found stabbed to death outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A murder investigation has been launched by police after an incident in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Northumberland Park on the outskirts of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where a man was found with a number of stab injuries.

CPR was administered but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Supporters have been advised to allow for extra travel time ahead of a 6pm BST kick-off time on Sunday evening, with the whole of Northumberland Park Road and the north end of Worcester Avenue closed.

A Tottenham statement said: “Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing Police investigation, which is of the utmost importance.

“This afternoon's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go-ahead as scheduled, however the whole of Northumberland Park Road and Vicarage Road, as well as the north end of Worcester Avenue, will remain closed throughout.

“We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and all those affected.”

Read more on that here

(Getty Images)

Nuno: Spurs sacking was a sad moment

16:23 , Matt Verri

Nuno Espirito Santo makes his return to north London this evening.

The Forest boss was in charge at Tottenham for just four months before he was sacked in November 2021, but he has insisted proving a point against his former club is not a priority.

“More important is the situation we are in and that we need to keep putting points on the table,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“That is more important for all of us. It is going to be a pleasure to return, to play there and to face Spurs. It is part of the past now, I am focused on Forest and am really, really determined to try to achieve a good performance.

“I have learned from all moments of my life and all the experiences I have had. They (Spurs) are some also.

“I started managing in 2011 or 2012. From all the experiences I have had, there was always some learning to take from them - and that was no exception. The moment was a sad moment, but life keeps on going.”

(PA)

Postecoglou issues verdict on 'luxury tax'

16:10 , Matt Verri

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he would be sceptical of any plans to limit the difference in spending power between Premier League clubs with a ‘luxury tax’ as it could “demotivate” clubs from striving for excellence.

Reports on Thursday claimed Premier League clubs are considering a replacement for the current points deduction-based punishments which have seen Everton and Nottingham Forest docked points this season.

Such report suggests an alternative ‘luxury tax’ system, whereby clubs would be handed fines proportional to the extent to which they have overspent according to Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Postecoglou said: “I come from a world where it has been very, very regulated. ‘Equalisation’ in Australia, like it is in American sports, is very, very big. So I’ve come from that world. I didn’t like it one bit.

“There’s always an understanding that you’ve got to create some kind of competitive balance between clubs and there isn’t too much of a divide between clubs who can spend at random at times, compared to clubs who have restrictions.

“You want to keep that balance, but I’ve always felt: not at the expense of demotivating people from being the best that they can be.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Why is it a 6pm kick-off?

16:03 , Matt Verri

Tottenham host Nottingham Forest in an unusual kick-off time.

The Premier League meeting between Ange Postecoglou’s Champions League hopefuls and former Spurs boss Nuno Espírito Santo’s relegation battlers was originally scheduled for 8pm BST on Monday, April 8.

But the fixture was moved forward with just 10 days' notice due to planned train strikes on Monday and now starts at 6pm this evening.

London Underground strikes have since been called off.

Standard Sport prediction

15:55 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have made a habit of making slow starts, and Forest are capable of keeping things tight and frustrating the hosts.

It may not be a hugely comfortable evening for the Spurs fans, but they should have enough to get the job done.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Nottingham Forest team news

15:48 , Matt Verri

Taiwo Awoniyi remains out for Nottingham Forest.

The striker has been on the sidelines for almost a month with an unspecified injury, one Nuno Espirito Santo recently described as “serious”.

“It is a serious injury, unfortunately,” the Forest boss said.

“It is a big blow for us because he had just come back. I don't know exactly how long he will be out for, but I am positive we are going to see him again this season.”

Willy Boly and Nuno Tavares are still unavailable too.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham team news

15:42 , Matt Verri

In-form Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson is fit to face his former club Nottingham Forest.

Johnson came off late on after scoring in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham but Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he is available.

Postecoglou has been considering the make-up of his forward line, with Johnson vying for a spot on the right with Dejan Kulusevski. Timo Werner seems likely to continue on the left flank.

Richarlison has been ruled out but the Brazilian should be fit to return against Newcastle next weekend.

James Maddison will hope to find some form in the No10 role, having struggled to rediscover his best form since returning from injury.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Manor Solomon (knee) and Fraser Forster (foot) remain sidelined.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son

(REUTERS)

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

15:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after the Manchester United vs Liverpool match with kick-off at 6pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good afternoon!

15:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest!

It’s the final match of another eventful Premier League weekend and it’s a huge one at both ends of the table.

Spurs know victory will take them above Aston Villa and into fourth, while Nottingham Forest are out of the relegation zone only on goal difference. Any result here would be a big bonus.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 6pm BST from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!