Nathan Ake strikes late, Man City eliminate Tottenham from FA Cup

Nathan Ake's 87th-minute goal helped Manchester City avoid an FA Cup fourth-round replay, as City beat Spurs 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday.

City had dominated the proceedings to no avail until Ake poked home a goal that Spurs felt was controversial, as Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario couldn't get full muster on a bid to punch away a corner kick because Rodri was trying to head it.

Ake reacted faster than Micky van de Ven and got his foot high enough to get the ball over the line.

Tottenham Hotspur's three-decade wait for their ninth FA Cup will stretch until at least 2025, and Spurs managed just a single shot and 0.28 xG on 43 percent possession.

Manchester City is one FA Cup triumph away from joining Spurs, Liverpool, and Chelsea for third all-time with eight (Arsenal leads the way with 14, followed by Manchester United's 12).

Vicario had four saves and six recoveries on the day, and Pep Guardiola would've rued a replay given his team's 18 shots and 2.28 xG. De Bruyne, Oscar Bobb, and Rodri were among players to just miss the goal or have one pulled back for offside earlier in the contest.

Finishing aside, Man City have found form

It was difficult to watch this game and not think, "This team is away against a decent side, dominating them, and didn't start Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, John Stones, Ederson, Jack Grealish, or Manuel Akanji."

It's true that Spurs remain without Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and Heung-min Son, but the point is that this was only close because City missed several chances to seize control of the scoreboard earlier in the game.

City have Burnley, Brentford, and Everton before starting their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Copenhagen. The fixture list is kind and it is not at all crazy to consider City capable of a treble and probable for at least a double.

