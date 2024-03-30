Tottenham vs Luton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham can move into the Premier League’s top four for a short while at least if they can beat Luton this afternoon.

Still, Spurs will need to show a marked improvement on the performance that saw them beaten with ease at Fulham before the international break.

Ange Postecoglou lamented his side’s lack of “competitiveness” at Craven Cottage and they looked a far cry from the team who thrashed Aston Villa a week before that.

Three points against the Hatters would take Spurs back above Villa, who play later on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Luton is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

How to watch Tottenham vs Luton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham vs Luton team news

Micky van de Ven is available for Spurs after his recent hamstring injury, while Rodrigo Bentancur is fit despite recently revealing he was playing through a broken toe.

Richarlison is available again but Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are all out.

Mads Andersen, Alfie Doughty and Albert Sambi Lokonga are amongst those who could return for the Hatters.

Tottenham vs Luton prediction

While Spurs aren’t always totally convincing at home, questions would be asked if they do not beat a team who have won only once in ten games.

Spurs to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Tottenham wins: 34

Draws: 25

Luton wins: 22

Tottenham vs Luton latest odds

Tottenham to win: 2/9

Draw: 6/1

Luton to win: 8/1

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.