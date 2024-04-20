Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie's season over through injury

Destiny Udogie's form for Tottenham this season saw him make his senior Italy debut [Getty Images]

Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie has been ruled out of the final weeks of the Premier League season through injury.

The Italy full-back has played 30 times for Ange Postecoglou's side in his first season at Tottenham after moving from Udinese.

Udogie, 21, revealed on Instagram he has had surgery on an injury without revealing any more details.

"An injury brings my season to an early end," Udogie wrote.

"It doesn't take away from how grateful I am to every person that has supported me this year."

Tottenham are three points below fourth-placed Aston Villa in the battle for a Champions League spot - but have a game in hand.