Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with murder in Tuscaloosa shooting

Tottenham fan tried to kick Arsenal GK Aaron Ramsdale after north London derby loss for Spurs

A fan tried to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of the Gunners' 2-0 win over Tottenham in the North London derby Sunday.

Ramsdale walked to the stands after the final whistle following a scuffle with Spurs forward Richarlison, only to be confronted by a Tottenham fan who had walked onto the railing in an attempt to kick the goalkeeper.

Ramsdale addressed the incident after the game and noted that most of the fans were cordial with him throughout Arsenal's win over Tottenham. Ramsdale finished the game with six saves.

"The Spurs fans were giving me some in the second half. I give them some back," Ramsdale said after the match. "The few people I did it to was well greeted and sportsmanship. Then a fan jumped over and gave me a little punch on the back.

"It’s a shame because it’s just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away, thankfully nothing actually happened too drastically but it’s a sour taste - I’m sure we’ll enjoy it when we go back in the dressing room."

Arsenal extended its first-place lead in the Premier League table thanks to an own goal from Tottenham keeper Huge Lloris in the 14th minute and a solid strike from Martin Ødegaard in the 36th minute. Tottenham failed to equalize despite finishing with more shots on goal than Arsenal and now have a slim two-point lead over Fulham for fifth in the table.

Aaron Ramsdale registered six saves against Tottenham. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
