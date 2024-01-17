Toronto appears to be seeking established young players in deal for Pascal Siakam

The Pascal Siakam trade market appears to be heating up. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors engaged in further talks to trade Pascal Siakam for a return headlined by Bruce Brown and draft capital Tuesday, league sources told Yahoo Sports, leaving several parties familiar with the negotiations surprised that no agreement or finality came before games began that evening. The Athletic first reported the latest conversations between the two teams.

Indiana has been one of if not the most committed suitor for the 29-year-old Siakam, who’s upcoming unrestricted free agency has complicated the trade deadline landscape surrounding the All-NBA talent. The Pacers also engaged Toronto about acquiring OG Anunoby, sources said, until the final hours before the Raptors ultimately sent the versatile defender to New York on Dec. 30. As evidenced by that deal, Toronto has been coveting established young players to pair with franchise centerpiece Scottie Barnes, sources said, in addition to Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett, the two returning pieces from the Knicks.

One impasse that has been at the center of conversations between Indiana and Toronto regarding Siakam, according to league sources, is the Pacers’ unwillingness to include second-year guard and former lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin, in addition to the No. 8 pick in last June’s draft, Jarace Walker, an athletic forward out of Houston. On Tuesday, the Pacers’ latest outgoing framework included 25-year-old reserve shooter Jordan Nwora, league sources told Yahoo Sports, with the final salary needed to match Siakam’s $37.8 million number being either Obi Toppin or Jalen Smith. Two of the picks on the table from Indiana are the pair of 2024 first-round selections the Pacers have in their cupboard, sources said. Aaron Nesmith’s $5.6 million salary would also represent a match for Siakam’s figure, in addition to Brown and Nwora.

While Indiana has explored what trade returns could come from a package of veteran outside threat Buddy Hield and a first-rounder, Hield was not being discussed as part of this latest framework between Indiana and Toronto, sources said. In any deal that would bring three players to the Raptors for Siakam, Toronto would need to create an open roster spot by either sending someone back to Indiana or waiving a player.

