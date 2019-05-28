Torey Krug puts together crazed shift, destroys Blues' Robert Thomas

Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug was full of energy throughout a crazed third period shift. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The diminutive Torey Krug has surprised at all stages throughout his professional career, and though he’s not known for physicality, he certainly picked a great time to amp it up.

Holding a 3-2 lead against the St. Louis Blues, the Bruins’ defenceman engaged in a fierce battle with Blues forward David Perron that resembled a wrestling match more than a standard hockey possession.

Krug was evidently enraged as the puck turned up in the Blues’ end and he took off down the ice without his helmet, legally destroying forward St. Louis’ Robert Thomas with a thunderous hit.

Torey Krug playing some old time hockey in the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/1TyiH7bge2 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 28, 2019

Would you like to see that from another angle? Of course you do!

The most Bruins sequence of all time



(🎥 @HeresYourReplay) pic.twitter.com/EjfsUZRYit — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) May 28, 2019

Following his turbo-powered shift, Krug appeared to have won the support of at least one of his peers.

Torrey Krug is a savage 👀 — Matt Dumba (@matt_dumba) May 28, 2019

Krug’s wild shift galvanized the Bruins, as they held on for a 4-2 victory. After the game, he spoke about playing without a helmet, evoking an image of yesteryear.

"I'm just glad I got a haircut a few days ago,” Krug said, according to TSN’s Frank Seravelli

He also mentioned that his wife was concerned when his bucket was dislodged, but the 28-year-old didn’t appear to be too concerned himself.

“I don't know. She's really pregnant right now, so she was probably just worried about that,” Krug said.

Based on his track record, it doesn’t seem likely that the blueliner will be this involved physically the rest of the way, but that’s perhaps what it takes to lift the Cup, as the series resumes Wednesday.

