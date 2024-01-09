Topgolf posts mysterious job the day after Tiger Woods splits with Nike

Tiger Woods announced his split with Nike on Monday after a 27-year partnership. This has the golf world speculating and asking who he will partner with next.

“Throughout the course of our partnership, we have witnessed along with the rest of the world, how Tiger not only redefined the sport of golf, but broke barriers for all of sport,” said Nike. “We watched him set records, challenge conventional thinking and inspire generations of people around the globe. We are grateful to have been a part of it. We wish him the best in the future.”

Many guessed this partnership was on its way out, but in the midst of the news, Topgolf added another layer, The golf entertainment brand recently posted a job role and description on LinkedIn that seems oddly specific to one person.

Topgolf job description

Topgolf job description. (LinkedIn)

Although it’s an official posting, the position may just be for fun seeing as Woods is the only person who can justify the qualifications. Not to mention Topgolf is in business with Callaway and Woods is in business with Popstroke and TaylorMade. That said, the popular entertainment venue doesn’t appear to be letting conflicting interests get in the way of a good time.

Ping Blueprint T irons

Ping Blueprint T irons

Ping Blueprint T irons (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

Ping Blueprint T irons

Ping Blueprint T irons

The Blueprint T is forged from a single piece of 8620 carbon steel. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

Ping Blueprint T irons

Ping Blueprint T irons

Made for elite players, the Blueprint T has a very narrow sole. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

Ping Blueprint T irons

Ping Blueprint T irons

A weight in the toe helps pull the center of gravity into the middle of the…

A weight in the toe helps pull the center of gravity into the middle of the hitting area and boost perimeter weighting. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

Ping Blueprint T irons

Ping Blueprint T irons

The Blueprint T is the only Ping iron with a single, non-variable blade length. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

Ping Blueprint T irons

Ping Blueprint T irons

As expected, the Blueprint T has minimal offset and a thin topline. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek