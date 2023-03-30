Top takeaways from the 2023 NFL owner's meetings

Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.

00:25 - Kansas City Chiefs superfan "Chiefsaholic" arrested for an alleged bank robbery. Charles and Jori joke about how this all went down and dive into one of the more interesting stories out of the offseason.

6:50 - A group has come forward with a fully financed bid to purchase the Washington Commanders. Charles believes it's only a matter of time before the deal goes through and Dan Snyder is no longer the owner.

20:10 - New rule changes: Charles and Jori give their analysis on the three biggest changes to the NFL rule book this season – players wearing the number zero, teams potentially playing two Thursday night games and only one roster cut down date at the end of the preseason.

35:35 - Lamar Jackson returns to Twitter, but this time the duo agree that he might be doing more harm to his contract negotiations than good. Jackson elaborated on the severity of his injuries last season, which could make it even less likely he gets the fully guaranteed contract offer he's reportedly looking for.

43:55 - This is a pivotal season for the Cleveland Browns and QB Deshaun Watson. Watson received a historically massive guaranteed contract last season, and so far it's looking like a mistake.

52:50 - Is there a rift growing between New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft? Comments from Kraft at the owner's meeting seem to indicate so. If Belichick's roster doesn't begin showing improvement this season, could we see the legendary coach on the hot seat in 2024?

