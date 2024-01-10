These are the top SW Indiana high school athletes from the week of Jan. 8-13

The Courier & Press will highlight the top high school performances each night this winter.

Here are the best from the week of Jan. 8-13. Do you have an athlete in mind from our coverage area? Send nominees, with stats, to Kyle Sokeland and Treasure Washington by email at ksokeland@gannett.com and twashington@gannett.com, or on X (Twitter), @kylesokeland and @Twashington490.

Monday, January 8

Norah Miller, Reitz basketball: The senior scored a game-high 16 points and became the third in program history with 1,000 career points in a loss to Princeton.

Ailie Taylor, Princeton basketball: The sophomore had 13 points and eight rebounds in a 52-49 victory at Reitz.

Jazalyn Ward, North Posey basketball: The sophomore scored 16 points in a 60-41 victory against Evansville Christian.

Tuesday, January 9

Ella Bobe, South Knox basketball: The junior scored 26 points for the No. 3 Spartans in a 77-47 win over Wood Memorial.

Alexis Harris, South Spencer basketball: The freshman totaled 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 62-43 win over Boonville.

Sophie Johnson, Memorial basketball: The senior scored a game-high 25 points in a 67-44 victory against Mater Dei.

Ayden McAtee, Castle basketball: The senior had 20 points and seven rebounds in a 91-70 conference win over Central.

Jaylan Mitchell, Reitz basketball: The freshman had a team-high 18 points in a 56-36 win at Boonville.

Avah Montgomery, Southridge basketball: The junior scored 26 points for the Raiders in a 41-27 win against Northeast Dubois.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Top Southwestern Indiana IHSAA athletes week of January 8-13