Top-ranked Houston claims Big 12 regular-season title with win over No. 14 Kansas

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead had 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists, Damian Dunn added 12 points and No. 1 Houston claimed the Big 12 Conference regular-season title in its first season in the league, dominating No. 14 Kansas 76-46 on Saturday.

L.J. Cryer scored 11 points and J’Wan Roberts had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (28-3, 15-3) shot 46% from the field and hit 6 3-pointers on the way to a 40-21 lead at the half. Houston shot 44% for the game and hit 11 of 29 shots from long distance, while forcing 18 turnovers and converting them into 30 points.

The Cougars closed out their regular season by winning their ninth straight game and extending their home winning streak to 22 games.

Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson had 11 points and six rebounds but left with 11:08 remaining holding his right shoulder after battling for a rebound.

Kevin McCullar Jr., who tweaked his knee earlier in the week against Kansas State, was scoreless in 15 minutes in the first half. He didn’t play in the second half.

Kansas (22-9, 10-8) has lost three of its last four games. The Jayhawks shot 33% and were 3 for 21 from 3-point distance.

Houston controlled the first half, charging to a 34-9 lead. Kansas missed 10 straight field goal attempts at one point.

The game was a stark contrast to the teams’ first meeting on Feb. 3 in Lawrence when Kansas jumped out to a 23-11 lead and shot 69% en route to a 78-65 win.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks’ lost for the sixth time in seven games on the road.

Houston: The Cougars won their 12th regular-season conference championship and fifth in the last six seasons under coach Kelvin Sampson.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Opens the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday or Thursday in Kansas City.

Houston: Opens the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 1 seed on Thursday in the quarterfinals in Kansas City.

