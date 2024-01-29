Top performances by South Jersey wrestlers during fourth week of January

Burlington County champions were 106: Hunter Mullarkey, R. Valley; 113: Owen Boyle, Lenape; 120: Peyton Reese, Seneca; 126: Ismael Maldonado, R. Valley; 132: Jackson Weller, Delran; 138: Thiago Maldonado, R. Valley; 144: Richie DeFulvio, Holy Cross; 150: David Vacca, Seneca; 157: Drew Roskos, Delran; 165: Grady Keebler, Moorestown; 175: Josh Wilkins, Holy Cross; 190: Khalil Watts, Lenape; 215: Anthony Fedeli, Seneca; and 285: Donovan Wilkinson, Cinnaminson

Each week we will feature some of the top performances by South Jersey wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area.

Here's the list from the fourth full week of January.

Who had the best week? Vote in the poll at the end of the story.

Burlington County League

Drew Roskos, Delran. The senior captured his third straight Burlington County title and third consecutive Outstanding Wrestler Award at the tournament. Roskos rolled through the tournament with three first-period pins, including a 54-second fall over Cinnaminson’s Eddie Frey in the 157-pound title bout. Roskos raised his season record to 15-2.

Delran's Drew Roskos (left) is awarded the Outstanding Wrestler award by Lenape head coach Chris Easlick at Sunday's Burlington County Tournament. Roskos won the 157-pound title.

Josh Wilkins, Holy Cross. The senior earned the 175-pound title at the Burlington County Tournament, picking up three wins including a 7-2 decision over Northern Burlington’s Griffin Goldmacher in the final. After a delayed start to his season, Wilkins is making up for lost time with wins in all 10 of his bouts since returning to the lineup on Jan. 9.

Donovan Wilkinson, Cinnaminson. What’s better than one win over the top-ranked wrestler in your weight class? How ‘bout two? Wilkinson accomplished the feat with a 12-0 major decision over previously unbeaten Hunter Matthews at 285 on Wednesday, then scored a 3-2 UTB decision in the Burlington County Tournament semifinals. Wilkinson decked top-seeded Nick Levach, of Bordentown, in the final. He improved to 19-1.

Colonial Conference

Mason Johnson, Gloucester City. The junior 126-pounder delivered six wins last week helping to power the Lions to a 5-1 record. Johnson highlighted a win over Haddonfield with a second-period fall. Johnson notched a 6-4 decision over West Deptford’s Brayden Curcio and a 6-4 SV decision over Collingswood’s Lino Bataloni. He also earned a major decision, technical fall and a pin for his other wins.

Rocco Monteferrante, Audubon. The junior collected four pins among his five wins last week as he dropped down to the 106. Monteferrante delivered a pin as the Green Wave wrapped up the Patriot Division title with a win over Gateway/Woodbury. He has won his last 15 bouts in a row, including nine by fall.

Roman Onorato, Paulsboro. The senior picked up seven victories last week including a 6-1 decision over Collingswood’s Matt Malinowski to go along with six pins. Onorato pinned one of those opponents in just three seconds. Onorato has 15 pins for the season with 11 in the first period and two under 12 seconds.

Olympic Conference

Hunter Mullarkey, Rancocas Valley. The senior 106-pounder clinched the Red Devils’ victory over Cinnaminson on Wednesday with a 12-2 major decision. Three days later, Mullarkey captured the 106 title at the Burlington County Tournament, knocking off Travis Bauer, of Seneca in the final with a 5-4 decision. Mullarkey has won his last 12 bouts in a row.

Peyton Reese, Seneca. The junior became a Burlington County champion at 120 when he scored a 10-6 decision over Moorestown’s D’Mario DeFelice in the title bout. Reese ran his record to 13-0 since the calendar flipped to January and is 18-2 for the season.

Jaden Simpson, Camden Catholic. The junior enjoyed another productive week for his new team. He knocked off Moorestown’s Grady Keebler in a battle of two of the top 175-pounders in South Jersey and followed with a pin and technical fall. A transfer from Paul VI, the sophomore owns a 20-5 and appears ready to make some serious noise in the weeks ahead.

Tri-County Conference

Ramon Alfonso-Arroyo, Kingsway. On a night filled with clutch performances, this junior provided one of the biggest wins. Alfonso-Arroyo, a transfer from Delsea, helped knock off his previous team when he scored a 3-1 decision in sudden victory over Blaise Verdino at 126. He added two more victories to close out the week.

Jayson Ross, Timber Creek. The junior 285-pounder picked up four wins last week, including a pair of first-period pins, to raise his season record to 17-1. He decked Lower Cape May’s Benjamin Rue, who had been ranked in the weight class earlier in the season. Twelve of his victories have been via fall.

Mateo Vinciguerra, Woodstown. The sophomore has made a successful drop down to 215 where he picked up five more wins last week. Vinciguerra has won all 16 of his bouts in January, including 12 by fall. He’s won 21 bouts with six coming at 215.

Milestone: Highland’s Frank Plefka earned his 100th career coaching win on Saturday as the HiT Squad squad swept a quad meet over Hammonton, St. Joseph Academy and Audubon. Plefka has been the head coach since 2018.

Cape-Atlantic League

Maximus Adelizzi, Middle Township. After earning a tough 2-1 decision over Ocean City’s David Schultz, the junior 190-pounder reeled off three pins en route to a 6-0 week. Adelizzi won a pair of tournament titles in December and finished second at the Buc Classic earlier this month. He’s 22-5.

Leland Cinkowski, Vineland. The Fighting Clan knocked out all five of their opponents last week, pushing the team over the .500 mark at 11-7. Cinkowski played a pivotal role in the productive week going 5-0 with three pins. He’s 11-1 since Jan. 13.

Aiden Leypoldt, Ocean City. The senior 132-pounder went 5-0 with three pins, a technical fall and a major decision last week for the Raiders. He’s posted a 12-2 record in January so far, raising his season mark to 19-4.

