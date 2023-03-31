Top IOL in 2024 class to visited Florida on Wednesday

With spring break happening around the country, some of the best high school football prospects are visiting programs to get a first-hand account of what recruiters have been telling them. One player who made that visit is Washington DC offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who stopped by Gainesville on Wednesday, per 247Sports.

Seaton is considered one of, if not the best, offensive linemen in the 2024 class. The 247Sports composite, which provides an average ranking from the major recruiting sites, has Seaton as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the entire class. The 6-foot-5-inch, 287-pound prospect was in Tallahassee earlier this week, making an unofficial visit with Florida State. Because of that, Seaton decided to make a stop in Gainesville to see what Billy Napier’s program looks like in person.

Seaton received an offer from the Gators coaching staff back in January. On March 4, he announced that he was cutting his recruitment list down to twelve schools, with Florida making the cut. Joining the Gators are Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

If Seaton chooses Florida, he’ll be joining an offensive line unit that was the Gators’ best position group in 2022. The Gators’ allowed just 13 sacks in the regular season. That was the second-best in the SEC and ranked No. 15 nationally. While no details of his visit have emerged, the fact that the best player at his position nationally went out of his way to stop by campus can only be seen as good news for Napier and his staff.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire