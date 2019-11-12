Top five NFL prospects at DE, regardless of class

Last week, Rivals national analysts Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney broke down the top pro prospects on offense in college football regardless of class. This week, they look at the other side of the ball. Today, they look at defensive ends.

Recruiting: Young had a lengthy list of favorites through the summer before his senior season but many felt it was Ohio State, Alabama and Maryland competing for his services. In July, Young committed to the Buckeyes.

Performance: Young has been the best defensive player in college football this season with 29 tackles (15.5 for loss) including 13.5 sacks. The former five-star has also forced five fumbles. Young is currently sidelined for accepting a loan to reportedly fly his girlfriend to the Rose Bowl last season.

Comparison: Jordan Burch

Farrell’s take: Young is obviously a special player and most consider him the top player in college football and a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. And Burch has that potential as well, that's how high his ceiling is. Both have length, a great motor and the ability to win battles with speed or power. It wouldn't surprise me to hear Burch talked about as one of the best in college football in a few years. Anyone who passes on Young in the April draft is crazy.

Erx7c4y1hctjh6oya650

