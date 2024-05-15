Top five drivers revealed in All-Star Race Fan Vote

With Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway getting closer (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), race fans can continue to vote for their favorite Cup Series driver before the polls close.

The top five vote-getters as of Wednesday are as follows, in alphabetical order: Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace.

Race fans will have until 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 19, to cast their ballots. Fans can vote up to five times per day, per unique email address. Fan Rewards members will earn 50 points for voting.

Ken Schrader won the first fan vote in 2004, and Gragson was the most recent winner in 2023. Kyle Petty, Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer are others on the list to achieve the feat.

Drivers are eligible for the Fan Vote if they attempted to qualify for the 2024 Daytona 500, have not won a 2024 Cup Series race yet or have not finished inside the top two in the NASCAR Open qualifying race.