Top Cuomo Aide Resigns Amid Governor's Sexual Harassment Scandal: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide announced Sunday that she is resigning as his secretary, less than one week after the state’s attorney general released a report concluding that the powerful politician had sexually harassed 11 women.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day,” DeRosa wrote in a statement, published by NY1, The New York Timesand The Wall Street Journal.

“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

DeRosa did not name Cuomo in her statement, nor did she specifically bring up the sexual harassment allegations against him. She did, however, help lead efforts to retaliate against one of the women who accused the Democratic governor.

HuffPost has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

