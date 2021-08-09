Top Cuomo Aide Resigns Amid Governor's Sexual Harassment Scandal: Reports

Sanjana Karanth
·1 min read

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide announced Sunday that she is resigning as his secretary, less than one week after the state’s attorney general released a report concluding that the powerful politician had sexually harassed 11 women.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day,” DeRosa wrote in a statement, published by NY1, The New York Timesand The Wall Street Journal.

“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

DeRosa did not name Cuomo in her statement, nor did she specifically bring up the sexual harassment allegations against him. She did, however, help lead efforts to retaliate against one of the women who accused the Democratic governor.

HuffPost has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Tragic and sad day': Chicago police officer killed, another wounded in traffic stop shootout

    One Chicago police officer was dead and another was fighting for his life Sunday after a shootout during a traffic stop.

  • New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd's death

    On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis joins rally for impeachment

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

  • Texas Democrats who fled the state are suing Gov. Greg Abbott claiming his attempts to bring them back to the legislature violate their civil rights

    Nearly two dozen Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives sued the Republican state leaders over their latest effort to bring them back.

  • Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

    The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities. The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer. The Biden administration has stated that the federal government will not mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.

  • GOP senator is latest to disagree with Florida governor’s ban on school mask mandates

    School districts, parents and even GOP allies disagree with new ban on school mask mandates in Florida

  • Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman, an outspoken Trump critic, will join staff of Jan. 6 committee as an advisor

    The former congressman from Virginia has been an outspoken Trump critic, calling the former president's claims of a stolen election a "massive grift."

  • Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment over findings that he sexually harassed 11 women, including close aides. Scores of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some past Cuomo loyalists, have urged him to leave office or face an impeachment battle he probably cannot win. About two-thirds of state Assembly members have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he refuses to resign.

  • Chicago officer killed and another injured after gunfire erupts during traffic stop

    A Chicago police officer was killed and another was injured after gunfire erupted during a traffic stop on Saturday.

  • GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy clashes with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over bans on mask mandates: 'The local officials should have control here'

    Cassidy said local officials should make the call on mask mandates if their "hospitals are full, vaccination rate is low and infection rate is going crazy."

  • Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark pushed acting AG to interfere in Georgia election: report

    A proposed letter from DOJ's Jeffrey Clark to Georgia officials calls for a probe into alleged voter fraud. ABC News first reported on the draft.

  • Poland to dissolve judges' Disciplinary Chamber to meet EU demands

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will do away with a disciplinary system for judges which the EU's top court has ruled violates EU law, the head of the ruling PiS party said, in a bid to diffuse a row that could result in financial penalties against the country. Poland faces an Aug. 16 deadline set by the European Commission to disband the Disciplinary Chamber, which the EU says is being used to pressure judges or to exert political control over judicial decisions, and undercuts the bloc's laws. "We will dissolve the Disciplinary Chamber as it currently operates and in this way the subject of the dispute will disappear," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) and a deputy prime minister, said in an interview published on Saturday with state-run news agency PAP.

  • Trump calls bipartisan infrastructure bill 'beginning of the Green New Deal'

    Former President Donald Trump likened the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Sunday to the "beginning of the Green New Deal" as the legislation is being deliberated by lawmakers.

  • Exclusive-Peru's new govt eyes natural gas, hydroelectric sectors for public companies

    Peru's new Prime Minister Guido Bellido told Reuters on Saturday that the state plans to participate in key industries, including natural gas and new hydroelectric projects, under a new leftist administration. Bellido, the top aide to newly inaugurated President Pedro Castillo, said the government will also seek to create new public companies, a shift for the Andean nation which in recent decades has focused on divesting its state-controlled corporations. Castillo, a former elementary school teacher, and Bellido are now poised to tilt Peru sharply to the left if they can surmount the significant hurdle of getting greenlit by the opposition-led Congress.

  • Cuomo likely the latest top New York Democrat felled by sex scandal

    Details of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's alleged sexual harassment of female staff members and even a female bodyguard would be shocking if they weren't so familiar.

  • Battle for the Soul: can Joe Biden beat Trump’s Republicans in the war of words?

    The president appeals to the ‘civil religion’ of Washington and Kennedy. His opponents use weasel words and seek to limit democracy. The stakes could not be higher Joe Biden delivers remarks on actions to protect voting rights in a speech at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on 13 July. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Joe Biden declared his third candidacy for president on 25 April 2019 in a three-and-a-half minute video. The format was new, but for Biden relied on an old-fashioned co

  • Cuomo Accuser Gives First Interview, Says Governor 'Broke The Law'

    “The governor needs to be held accountable,” Brittany Commisso said after filing a criminal complaint against him over groping allegations.

  • $1 trillion infrastructure bill advances in U.S. Senate

    In another rare weekend session, the U.S. Senate on Saturday voted to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package - a procedural yet important step forward after months of negotiations between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators. The vote came after an impassioned plea from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “We can get this done the easy way or the hard way. In either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our work. It's up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes." Senators agreed to limit debate on the legislation, which represents the biggest investment in decades in America's physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports and waterways. The chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, also signaled support for the bill. “I hope senators can work together in a bipartisan way to get more amendments up and continue improving this important bill. Our colleagues on both sides deserve to be heard." The timing for passage remains unclear, as lawmakers prepare for possible votes on amendments and are working behind closed doors to reach an agreement that would allow the Senate to complete its work on the legislation quickly. Passage would be a major victory for Schumer, Biden and a bipartisan group of senators who spent months crafting the package, and would send the bill on to the House of Representatives. In a tweet Saturday, Biden wrote:"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure…… We can't afford not to do it."

  • AOC, progressive lawmakers call out moderate House Democrats over 'concerns' about $3.5 trillion reconciliation package

    "Just bc something is 'bipartisan' doesn't mean it's good," tweeted AOC in a message aimed at moderate House Democrats. "Look at Wall St bailouts."

  • Chris Cuomo Takes Vacation for Birthday amid Scrutiny of Brother

    CNN host Chris Cuomo said he is taking a weeklong vacation to celebrate his birthday, after a report detailed his activities advising his brother, New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D.), on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment.