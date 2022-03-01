Top 5 football recruits from the state of Ohio in the class of 2023
The 2022 recruiting cycle is almost in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes did very well with a consensus top-five recruiting class in the nation and what is widely considered the best class in the Big Ten by a wide margin. This class has been marked with heavy hitters like C.J. Hicks, Devin Brown, and Kenyatta Jackson.
Another big deal was the reclassification of what was supposed to be a five-star stud in the class of 2023 in Sonny Styles to the class of 2022 and he will be enrolling in time for spring, but it is never too early to take a peek at what the next class has to offer.
Anthony Brown, WR, Springfield
2023 Springfield wide receiver Anthony Brown putting his speed and quickness on display. pic.twitter.com/cHTHtn54zk
— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 2, 2021
Anthony Brown is a four-star recruit from Springfield, Ohio who stands at 5’10” and 170 pounds. He was recently committed to Minnesota, but decommmited and has reopened his recruitment. Ohio State has entered the scene and that is not surprising considering their love for speed.
Malik Hartford, S, Lakota West
Top 7.. Top 3🔜 #crownme pic.twitter.com/pRX2rUPpkc
— Malik Hartford🤴🏽 (@MalikHartford) February 11, 2022
Malik Hartford is another four-star prospect who is currently uncommitted and is looking at Ohio State hard. The safety from Lakota West stands at 6’3″ and 175 pounds. Hartford announced his top seven schools and Ohio State did make the cut.
Joshua Padilla, IOL, Wayne
Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class is starting to take shape
4⭐️ TE Ty Lockwood
4⭐️IOL Joshua Padilla
4⭐️S Cedrick Hawkins
3⭐️DL Will Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/LdusgM3stB
— Bond Edits (@bondedits15) January 23, 2022
Josh Padilla is a four-star prospect from Wayne and he has recently announced his intentions to play his ball at Ohio State. It appears that Ohio State has this in-state talent locked up.
Brenan Vernon, DL, Mentor
New On3 Rankings (2/28):
EDGE Keon Keeley – 3 NATL.
S Peyton Bowen – 36 NATL.
DL Brenan Vernon – 174 NATL.
LB Drayk Bowen – 207 NATL.
S Adon Shuler – 289 NATL.
DB Justyn Rhett – Unranked
TE Cooper Flanagan – Unranked
RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. – Unranked
LB Preston Zinter – Unranked
— Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) February 28, 2022
Brenan Vernon is a four-star defensive lineman from Mentor and he has committed to Notre Dame. Vernon projects as a defensive end at the next level as he measures in at 6’5″ and 275 pounds.
Luke Montgomery, OT, Findlay
This recruiting period is about to be crazy!!! @TyLockwood7 @Aj_harris04 @cedrick_hawkins @iwillsmithjr @markpantoni Go Bucks!🌰🌰
— Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) February 28, 2022
Luke Montgomery is a four-star offensive tackle recruit from Findlay and has already announced his commitment to Ohio State over a number of impressive schools including Michigan and Clemson.
