Top 4 takeaways from philadelphia Eagles’ offseason workouts

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up minicamp last week and as the team breaks for a month before training camp, we’ve highlighted four takeaways from the two-week team-building experience.

Competition reigns supreme

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, center, talks with running back Boston Scott, right, as running back Miles Sanders looks on during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Whether it is a three-point competition, wide receiver drills, or defensive ends racing, the Eagles have been primed to compete at every turn and that should bold well for a young, retooled roster.

Left tackle battle brewing

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard, right, looks on with tackle Jordan Mailata, left, during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

The former first-round pick and the Rugby prodigy will do battle for the opportunity to cover Jalen Hurts' blindside. Mailata is the bigger and tougher of the two, but the Roseman is invested in Dillard from a financial standpoint.

Eagles offensive line back at full strength

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (65), center Harry Crider (73) and guard Brandon Brooks (79) run a drill during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Eagles are healthy upfront and the depth developed from last season now makes this a group that can go 10 or 11 players deep. Landon Dickerson is the player to watch, while Brandon Brooks is looking to regain his All-Pro form.

Jalen Hurts winning over Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Sirianni, right, watches a drill as Jalen Hurts runs past during organized team activities at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Story continues

Sirianni was pleased with how Hurts took command of the offense and that bolds well for the second-year quarterback. "I just thought that Jalen – he is a relentless worker. He is a relentless worker. He comes to work every single day with the intent to get better every single day," Sirianni said on a conference call at the conclusion of Eagles minicamp. "And I just saw, even from Zoom meetings when we got in, I just saw him take command of the offense, and really just take command of the offense and was just on it. You ask him a question, he's on it. It's really translated into walk-throughs on the field and in drill work." In his four starts last season, Hurts completed 51.9% of his passes (69 for 133) for 919 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions for a 77.2 passer rating. Even if Sirianni has yet to name him the starting quarterback, Hurts looks set up for success in his first season as a full-time starter.

1

1