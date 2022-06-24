Top 2023 UNC target decides to head to G League

The race for prized 2023 five-star recruit Matas Buzelis is officially over and he won’t be taking his talents to college. Instead, the forward has committed to the G League over North Carolina, Kentucky, Wake Forest and Florida State.

Buzelis made his decision on Friday, ending his recruitment and now forcing North Carolina to turn their attention to other prospects in the 2023 class.

With G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher committed, Hubert Davis and his staff were hoping to land another big five-star recruit to add to the class and that top target was Buzelis. UNC does have some offers out to prospects right now, and we expect them to turn their attention to others as well. The Tar Heels are expected to lose Armando Bacot, Caleb Love and Leaky Black, needing to reload for another recruiting class.

Five-star recruit Matas Buzelis – the No. 11 player in ESPN’s Top 100 for the Class of 2023 – has committed to the G League Ignite for the 2023-2024 season, sources told ESPN on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound Buzelis had a total of 14 offers in his recruitment and was ranked No. 6 nationally, No. 3 small forward and the No. 1 player in New Hampshire per 247Sports.

