Tony Stewart on Kyle Larson: 'Best race car driver I've ever seen'

Staff Report
·1 min read
Kyle Larson received major accolades from motorsports legends after capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart as well as Mario Andretti were among the heavy hitters to applaud the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver for his triumph. Stewart even recognized him as the best race car driver he has ever witnessed.

During his championship press conference, Larson shared his thoughts on Stewart’s message.

“If I really had a true racing hero, I would say it’s Tony Stewart, who I’ve always believed to be the best race car driver ever,” Larson said. “That means a lot to me.”

