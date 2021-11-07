Tony Stewart on Kyle Larson: 'Best race car driver I've ever seen'

Kyle Larson received major accolades from motorsports legends after capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

RELATED: Kyle Larson scores first NASCAR Cup Series title

NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart as well as Mario Andretti were among the heavy hitters to applaud the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver for his triumph. Stewart even recognized him as the best race car driver he has ever witnessed.

Congratulations to the best race car driver I‘ve ever seen. @KyleLarsonRacin — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) November 8, 2021

Superb drive Kyle @KyleLarsonRacin well deserved Chmpionship!!So happy for you and @TeamHendrick #NASCAR — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) November 7, 2021

During his championship press conference, Larson shared his thoughts on Stewart’s message.

“If I really had a true racing hero, I would say it’s Tony Stewart, who I’ve always believed to be the best race car driver ever,” Larson said. “That means a lot to me.”