Tommy Fleetwood turns to ‘Mr Augusta’ after another caddie withdrawal at the Masters

Tommy Fleetwood (right) speaks with his caddie for Masters week, Gray Moore - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

Tommy Fleetwood has become the second English golfer at the Masters to lose his caddie for the week, after Tyrrell Hatton also had to enlist an emergency replacement.

Fleetwood’s bagman, Ian Finnis, is back in England recovering from a chest infection that has plagued him for most of the season, while Mick Donaghy is nursing a badly bruised shoulder after a fall at the weekend.

While Hatton has flown in Hugo Dobson – a former teammate on the England Under-18 team who plays on the satellite Tours – Fleetwood has decided to utilise the services of a hugely popular character known as “Mr Augusta”.

Gray Moore is the former caddie master at the National and after 30 years of service is something of a legend at the club. He has worked for Tom Watson at the Masters and has formed a connection with Fleetwood, who sought his advice when he first played the course a decade ago.

Finnis, the husband of former England goalkeeper Rachel Finnis-Brown, has been with Fleetwood for eight years. A fine golfer in his own right, he has known Fleetwood since they were teenagers. In their time together, Fleetwood has lifted six titles with Finnis, won the DP World Tour order of merit, finished second in two majors and appeared in three Ryder Cups.

Fleetwood has accredited his fellow Everton fan with being a huge factor in his rise. However, the duo have yet to enjoy a top 10 at the Masters, their best finish in seven appearances, a tie for 14th two years ago.

With only five players from England in the field it is a remarkable coincidence that two are without their right-hand man. And Danny Willett, the 2016 champion, is not even certain if he will yet tee it up in Thursday’s first round. He underwent shoulder surgery seven months ago and has not played competitively since.

“It’s still touch and go, but I think I’ll be ok,” Willett said. “I really want to, of course. It’s Augusta. I love it here. But I don’t want to play unless I can do myself justice.”

If Willett does not play, then it will mean the UK has only five representatives in the field – the fewest in 31 years.

