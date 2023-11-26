Tommy DeVito throws TD and Mac Jones picked off twice, Giants lead 7-0 at half

Tommy DeVito is an undrafted rookie and Mac Jones was a first-round pick, but the unheralded player has gotten the better of things through the first two quarters at MetLife Stadium.

DeVito threw a touchdown to Isaiah Hodgins shortly after Jones' second interception of the game and the Giants lead the Patriots 7-0 as a result. Linebacker Bobby Okereke returned that pick for 55 yards and that's the biggest gainer by far on a day that has seen eight punts between the two teams.

Jones' first pick was an overthrow and the Okereke pick came on a play when he should have taken a sack. Reports before the game indicated that Bailey Zappe would be in the mix at quarterback after splitting practice reps with Jones, but he has not played a snap despite Jones' continued struggles.

DeVito lost a fumble after driving into Patriots territory to open the game, but is 10-of-17 for 117 yards overall. Rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt has three catches for 63 yards and Saquon Barkley has picked up 40 yards on eight carries.