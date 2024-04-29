Tom Telesco: Selecting a QB in this year's draft "didn't line up"

The Raiders were reportedly looking to trade up in the first round for a quarterback.

But once that didn't happen, Las Vegas pivoted and didn't add a signal-caller until signing Carter Bradley as an undrafted free agent.

General Manager Tom Telesco said Las Vegas didn’t really consider taking anyone at the position over the last two days of the draft.

“On the third day? No. Really not the second day either. First day, yes. But not after that,” Telesco said in his Day 3 press conference. “[I]f we felt there was a quarterback out there that was better than we had, or could potentially be better, certainly we would have done something [about] it. But it didn't line up.”

The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to a two-year deal in free agency and he’ll compete with Aidan O’Connell for the starting job. Aside from Bradley — son of current Colts and former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley — the club also has Anthony Brown Jr. at QB after signing him to a futures deal in January.