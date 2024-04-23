Tom Telesco: Antonio Pierce has a great vision of how he wants the team to look

After 11 seasons as the Chargers General Manager, Tom Telesco is now with the Raiders in the same position.

He brings a wealth of experience to Las Vegas, which is part of why the franchise hired him to work alongside Antonio Pierce — who is entering his first full season as head coach.

During his pre-draft press conference, Telesco noted the positive experience he's had working with Pierce through the offseason.

"Yeah, it's been really good,” Telesco said on Monday. “He's got a great vision of what he wants in the football team, and he hasn't deviated from that, which really helps the personnel department as we're trying to match up players to our football team. He's got a great feel for evaluating players, which I'm not surprised by. He played at a high level. He's coached at high school level, college level, the pro level. Evaluating players is all the same, whether they're 15 years old or 25 years old. But he's got a really good feel for that.

“What's been nice since he was in college recently, he knows some of these players already. He may have recruited them, may have known about them, may have played against them when he was coaching in college. That's been helpful. I think the biggest thing is he has a real vision of what he wants, and he hasn’t [wavered] with that. So, it really helps us kind of identify exactly who is going to fit as a Raider.”

Las Vegas appears likely to address the quarterback position early on in Thursday’s draft. We’ll see who they believe fits with Pierce’s version of the team in just a couple of days.