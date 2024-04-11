Tom Brady ‘wouldn't be opposed' to NFL return, mentions Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After already coming out of retirement once, Tom Brady announced last year he was done playing football "for good." Now, at age 46, he's apparently reconsidering that statement.

Brady teased a potential NFL return during his appearance on "DeepCuts with VicBlends." While doing so, the legendary Patriots quarterback even mentioned New England as a possible landing spot. Here's how the exchange went:

VicBlends: "Let's say one day there's a situation. Maybe it's the (San Francisco) 49ers, maybe, you know, headed to the playoffs, offense is great ---"

Brady: "Patriots. Could be Raiders, could be, you never know."

VicBlends: "God forbid somebody goes down. Would you pick up that phone?"

Brady: "I'm not opposed to it. I don't know if they're going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don't know. I'm always going to be in good shape, always going to be able to throw the ball, so. To come in for a little bit, like (Michael Jordan) coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Let the speculation begin.

Patriots fans shouldn't get too excited, though. Brady is set to become a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and as he mentions in the interview, league rules would prevent him from playing while being a part owner of an NFL team.

Even if Brady finds his way back onto the field for a contender, the Patriots probably won't be an option. New England owns the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- where the team is expected to select its next franchise QB -- and appears to be at least a year or two away from competing for a playoff spot.

As fun as it is to think about, another Brady comeback still seems highly unlikely. What's more likely is the seven-time Super Bowl champion shifting his focus to the broadcast booth, where he'll serve as FOX's lead color commentator starting next season. He'll return to Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall of Fame induction on June 12.