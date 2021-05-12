Tom Brady is world’s No. 9 highest-paid athlete, Forbes says

Joey Knight, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read
Turns out, the Sept. 9 season opener between the Bucs and Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium will pit two of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

Forbes has released its list of the planet’s 10 highest-paid athletes (from May 1, 2020, to May 1, 2021), and to the surprise of few, Tom Brady cracked it. The Bucs’ second-year quarterback comes in at No. 9 (pre-tax gross earnings of $76 million).

Perhaps more stunning is the fact his Cowboys counterpart, Dak Prescott, ranks five spots ahead of him ($107.5 million). They are the only two NFL representatives on the list, which is headed by mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor ($180 million).

Prescott’s haul, thanks mainly to a $66 million signing bonus included in the six-year, $240 million deal he signed earlier this year, is a record for an NFL player, according to Forbes.

Forbes’ figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned in the last calendar year. Off-field earnings figures are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income for the last 12 months through May 1, plus cash returns from any businesses operated by the athlete, based on conversations with industry insiders. Investment income isn’t included.

Brady, 43, who recently agreed to a contract extension with the Bucs that reportedly will pay him more than $41 million in 2021, has a sprawling endorsement-deal portfolio that includes eyewear maker Christopher Cloos, apparel giant Fanatics and New York City-based watch website Hodinkee. Additionally, his wellness brand (TB12) recently launched a film production company.

• • •

