Tom Brady was not happy with his offensive line, and he screamed at them for it

In an empty Soldier Field, Fox had to hit the mute button when Tom Brady met his offensive line on the sideline after a failed drive.

Brady was heated. The Buccaneers were up 16-14 and started taking penalties and letting Brady get hit like it was their job. They were stuck in a first-and-30 hole, then after picking up 11 yards, center Ryan Jensen took a 15-yard personal foul for head-butting one of the Chicago Bears defenders. There were holding calls and blown assignments. It wasn’t pretty.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a new era with Brady, and what happened next is part of it. Brady was screaming on the sideline. While Fox showed a tight view of Brady, it appeared someone said something to him, because Brady went back for more at whoever he was talking to. Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said Brady was heated at the offensive line.

Brady is a good teammate by all accounts, but not one who will let mistakes slide. If he feels someone isn’t doing his job, he’s not going to be quiet about it. Last week, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians pointed to Brady’s leadership as a reason the Bucs came back from a big deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

"We knew we played poorly. It was just a show of character. I can honestly say, had this been last year, we would have gotten our ass beat by 20," Arians said, via ESPN. "[With] Tom -- he's never behind in his mind, so we can always make plays to win games."

There are many reasons Brady is the only player to have six championship rings. He has respect, and sometimes he’ll use it to get his teammates’ attention, even if it’s not in the most family-friendly way.

