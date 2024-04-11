Tom Brady ‘not opposed’ to NFL comeback – but not with Buccaneers

Video above: Tom Brady passed the Bucs QB baton to Baker Mayfield years ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ever since former Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was retiring “for good” a year after his initial and brief retirement in 2022, speculation has surrounded the veteran about a possible return.

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion has denied claims of another unretirement, he recently revealed that he is “not opposed” to an NFL return.

In a recent YouTube video on DeepCut with VicBlends, Brady named two teams as potential destinations for a comeback: his first and former team, the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said in the interview. “I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team, but I don’t know if…I don’t know, I’m always gonna be in good shape, (I’ll) always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like M.J. coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

On Thursday, the Patriots made light of Brady’s recent comments, posting an early-career photo of him with long hair, saying, “Just a little off the top??? ✂️”

The former Patriot replied and said, “50k likes and i’ll u̶n̶r̶e̶t̶i̶r̶e̶ grow it back out 😂😂😂 @vicblends @nobull.” He seemingly crossed out the “unretire” in his social media post.

The 46-year-old has not played in the NFL since the 2022 season and, according to Bleacher Report, has made advancements in becoming a minority owner of the Raiders. This is important to note because players are not allowed to own equity in NFL teams.

Brady is no stranger to Las Vegas teams, as he acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in March 2023. The former star quarterback also plans to make a splash in the broadcasting world.

In 2022, Brady and Fox Sports reached a 10-year, $375 million agreement for him to join the team as their lead analyst immediately following his playing career in Tampa Bay. However, Brady later revealed that he’ll make his broadcast debut with Fox in the fall of 2024.

He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led the team to three playoff appearances, winning two NFC South titles and Super Bowl LV.

Brady finished his career as NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He is also the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Throughout 23 seasons, he’s won three NFL MVP awards, was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times, and has been a first-team All-Pro three times.

