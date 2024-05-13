Tom Brady’s NFL broadcasting debut set for Cowboys’ season-opener

Video above: Tom Brady passed the Bucs QB baton to Baker Mayfield years ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s official. The first game of former Buccaneer and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady’s broadcasting career will feature the team that beat him in the last game of his career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Monday that Brady will make his broadcasting debut in Cleveland, Ohio, when the Browns and Dallas Cowboys face off in Week 1.

The 4:25 p.m. kickoff will air on Fox Sports, with Brady as the No. 1 analyst in the booth.

“Fox analyst Tom Brady’s first broadcasting assignment will be in Cleveland, for the Cowboys at the Browns game that the team already has announced,” Schefter wrote on social media.

According to NBC Sports, the Week 1 Browns-Cowboys matchup is expected to be an “exclusive broadcasting window for Fox,” unlike recent years when both Fox and CBS would air doubleheaders during the first week of the regular season.

Brady’s debut announcement comes two years after the legendary quarterback agreed to the 10-year, $375 million agreement back in May 2022, with Brady allegedly supposed to start the gig immediately following his playing career in Tampa Bay.

However, the 46-year-old later told Colin Cowherd that he’d make his Fox debut in fall 2024.

Since his “official” retirement on Feb. 1, 2023, Brady has expanded his horizons. Most recently, he was the butt of the jokes in Netflix’s first-ever live roast the “Greatest Roast of All Time,” where his former teammates, coaches, and comedians poked fun at the 199th draft-round pick.

He’s also hinted that he’s “not opposed” to an NFL return, but with only a few potential teams: his first and former team, the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said in the interview. “I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team, but I don’t know if…I don’t know, I’m always gonna be in good shape, (I’ll) always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like M.J. coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Brady finished his career as NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He is also the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Throughout 23 seasons, he’s won three NFL MVP awards, was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times, and has been a first-team All-Pro three times.

