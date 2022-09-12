Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is often the center of attention on the football field, but he took a back seat for much of Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards and Devin White had two sacks while leading a defense that didn’t give up a touchdown in the 19-3 Bucs victory. Brady threw a touchdown to Mike Evans in the second half, but also got picked off and piloted five first half drives that ended with field goal attempts after failing to convert on third downs.

After the game, Brady said a good run game and strong defense “will win you a lot of games” before pivoting to say that the overall offensive effort has to improve.

“I think the defense played awesome,” Brady said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “Offensively, I think we can do a lot better than that tonight. We’re going to have to. We’re going to have to score in the red area. We’re going to have to stay healthy. We’re going to have to get back to work and find a little bit of regular-season flow and just put these days together and see if we can make some improvements.”

The Bucs will be home to face the Saints next weekend and that would be a good time for the offense to click because Brady hasn’t beaten New Orleans in the regular season since coming to Tampa.

Tom Brady: Defense was awesome, offense has to be better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk