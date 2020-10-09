NFL Twitter erupts after Tom Brady appears to forget number of downs on Bucs' final drive

The Tom Brady Era in Tampa Bay has been a somewhat mixed bag so far, but it reached its most entertaining point of the season on Thursday. Entertaining for Brady’s haters, at least.

Driving down the field down 20-19 against the Chicago Bears less than a minute left, Brady faced a do-or-die moment on fourth-and-6 at his own 41. Brady’s pass to Cameron Brate was broken up, giving the Bears the win.

However, Brady was seen signaling to officials that he thought he still had fourth down to work with. He was incorrect.

Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020

Naturally, one of the most successful (and disliked) quarterbacks in NFL history losing a game with a brain fart, especially after being seen screaming at his teammates on the sideline, was going to be a glorious moment for a certain subsection of Twitter.

There were jokes. So many jokes, including quite a few J.R. Smith comparisons. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was also around to provide his trademark analysis.

NFL Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s huge mistake

I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. 😧 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020

Did Brady not know what down it was....omg — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 9, 2020

You don't get five downs, Tom — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 9, 2020

Confidence is seeing everyone else run off the field and holding up the fourth down symbol like you can convince everyone else they're wrong — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 9, 2020

a lot of elder folks in florida lose track of time, it's not polite to make fun — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 9, 2020

HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE pic.twitter.com/CjTvcYOxiH — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 9, 2020

Brady trying to figure out what down it is pic.twitter.com/Oe2juuvQ4G — Tony Digs (@ToneDigz) October 9, 2020

im calling 🧢 brady was definitely trying to trick the ref — charles (#1 going hyperdrive fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 9, 2020

Live look into Foxboro pic.twitter.com/YAuxAZZznA — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 9, 2020

Don't feel too bad Tom, sometimes I forget why I walked into a room. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady goes full J.R. Smith. pic.twitter.com/5NdYsoApsv — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady JR Smith pic.twitter.com/TY98Tj0X0X — Travis Haney (@travhaney) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady not knowing the down is like Mariano Rivera not knowing the count. It’s just stunning. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 9, 2020

That was a perfect way to end Thursday Night Football, if we're being honest — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 9, 2020

