TNT Sports, Amazon Prime add Dale Earnhardt Jr. to broadcast team starting in 2025

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime announced Tuesday that Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join their respective broadcast teams for coverage of NASCAR events starting in 2025.

Earnhardt will provide on-air analysis and commentary for the five NASCAR Cup Series races that TNT will broadcast during the summer months as part of NASCAR’s landmark media-rights deal announced last fall. Next season will mark NASCAR’s return to TNT for the first time since 2014, and the network will join FOX, NBC, Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery as broadcast partners starting next year through 2031.

Earnhardt joined the NBC Sports broadcast booth in 2018, after his full-time career in the Cup Series concluded the previous year. The 15-time winner of NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award won 26 times during his Cup career, including two Daytona 500 triumphs. Earnhardt also won consecutive championships (1998-99) in the Xfinity Series, where he remains active as a team owner and occasional participant as a driver.

TNT also announced that Earnhardt will be a contributor for Bleacher Report’s social and digital platforms in partnership with his Dirty Mo Media productions company. The groups plan to launch a series of video interviews for select guests in ride-alongs with Earnhardt at the wheel during TNT’s five-race schedule.

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a network release. “I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it‘s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team. I‘m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy.”

TNT Sports indicated that more information about production, programming and on-air personnel “will be shared in the coming months.”

Turner Sports’ time in the sport dates back to 1983 with TBS, then known as SuperStation WTBS. NASCAR coverage shifted to sister network TNT in 2001.

Starting in 2025, Prime Video will exclusively stream five NASCAR Cup Series races following the FOX portion of the broadcast schedule. Prime Video will also present exclusive coverage of practice and qualifying for almost the entire first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season (excluding the Busch Light Clash, Daytona 500, Duel at Daytona, and NASCAR All-Star Race).

Prime Video will utilize in a number of capacities throughout its coverage, with specifics to be announced in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dale as an official member of the Amazon family, and build our NASCAR coverage around him,” said Jared Stacy, Director of Global Live Sports Production, Prime Video. “One of the most beloved figures in racing history, Dale has an unrivaled passion for the sport. We are so excited for him to connect with NASCAR fans next season on Prime Video.”

For a complete list of compatible devices to stream NASCAR on Prime Video in 2025, visit amazon.com/howtostream.