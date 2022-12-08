TJ Bamba’s 22 points lead Washington State past Northern Kentucky

Field Level Media

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jay Wright settled in a booth at the restaurant across the street from the basketball gym he called home for two decades and the cheerful waitress quizzed him at lunch if he had dined here before. ''I worked at the university for a long time,'' Wright said, with just a tinge of modesty. Could it be, Jay Wright, the Hall of Fame coach who built Villanova from sleepy Big East school into a national power and won two national championships before he shocked the sport in April and retired at 60 after one last Final Four, forgotten already?