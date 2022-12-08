TJ Bamba’s 22 points lead Washington State past Northern Kentucky
Washington State men's basketball got back to .500 on the season with a 68-47 win over Northern Kentucky. TJ Bamba scored 22 points for the Cougars.
Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 8 December 2022 at 7.00 a.m. EET Marimekko launches a new experiential store in New York in SoHo Finnish design house Marimekko returns to New York with a new store and store concept. The brand’s new experiential retail space opens in one of the city’s most central shopping destinations, SoHo, at 97 Wooster Street. Located at the heart of the city, the SoHo area is known especially as the epicenter of international fashion and design brands. The new store ce
Total funding at crypto startups this year is set to exceed investments in 2021, research firm Pitchbook said on Thursday though the pace of capital deployment is slowing as a series of crypto blowups sapped private equity investment appetite. The amount of capital deployed, however, has trended downwards through this year with only $4.0 billion invested in third quarter, representing a 38.3% quarter-over-quarter decline and the lowest amount since second quarter 2021, Pitchbook said. The collapse of FTX last month was the most shocking in a series of closures of key market players this year including Celsius and Voyager, major tokens terraUSD and Luna that have shaken investment sentiment and wiped out $1.5 trillion in cryptocurrency market capitalization.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jay Wright settled in a booth at the restaurant across the street from the basketball gym he called home for two decades and the cheerful waitress quizzed him at lunch if he had dined here before. ''I worked at the university for a long time,'' Wright said, with just a tinge of modesty. Could it be, Jay Wright, the Hall of Fame coach who built Villanova from sleepy Big East school into a national power and won two national championships before he shocked the sport in April and retired at 60 after one last Final Four, forgotten already?
After the Warriors' stunning loss to the Jazz in the final seconds, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Wednesday night.
Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 60 points in the Warriors' heartbreaking loss to the Utah Jazz.
Despite 82 points between Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Klay Thompson, horrendous late-game execution saw a victory slip away in a 1-point defeat at the hands of the Jazz.
The Celtics have been nearly unstoppable this year.
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha purchased a larger estate in Atherton, California, months before selling their $31.2 million dollar home in the same town.
Charles Barkley breaks down the state of the Bulls and gives his two cents on what the team should do.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
The Lakers will be very shorthanded when they take on the Raptors on Wednesday.
Celtics big man Robert Williams arrived in style for Wednesday night's game in Phoenix, but it was team president Brad Stevens who stole the show.
Even with some of the biggest names no longer on the market, there's still plenty of talent available as the Winter Meetings conclude.
The Boston Celtics outclassed the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns with a 125-98 road victory. We share our takeaways from the dominant performance.
The NBA-best Boston Celtics led by as many as 45 points in a completion demolition of the Phoenix Suns.