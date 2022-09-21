Titans sign Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell off practice squad

Titans sign CB Terrance Mitchell off Patriots practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tennessee Titans acquired some cornerback depth from the New England Patriots on Wednesday.

Terrance Mitchell has signed with the Titans from the Patriots' practice squad, his agent confirmed on Twitter.

The 30-year-old defensive back signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in NFL free agency over the offseason. He did not play in either of the first two games of the 2022 regular season.

It's not surprising to see the Titans bolster their depth in the secondary after that unit got destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in a 41-7 defeat on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2.

The Patriots made another move Wednesday, reportedly trading offensive tackle Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round selection.