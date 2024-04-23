Titans showing ‘heavy interest’ in Virginia Tech DL Norell Pollard

As we outlined in our offseason roster breakdown for the Tennessee Titans’ defense, one of the weakest position groups on the team currently is the defensive line.

Tennessee has just two starting-caliber players in the group, including Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day. However, the team lost Denico Autry and hasn’t added to the position outside of the SJD signing.

Knowing that, it comes as no surprise that the Titans are showing interest in defensive linemen in this year’s draft, with one of them being Virginia Tech defensive lineman, Norell Pollard, who the team is showing “heavy interest” in, per Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com.

Virginia Tech @HokiesFB defensive tackle Norell Pollard had follow-up call with #Browns following previous virtual meeting, per source. Heavy interest, calls from #Bears #Rams #ChiefsKingdom #Titans. Third highest pass rush win rate at his position #NFLDraft2024 drawing Ed… https://t.co/i21KSqHw7A — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 22, 2024

At 6-foot and 283 pounds, Pollard is undersized for an interior player, but he does possess impressive athleticism for the position, posting a 4.8 40-yard dash and a vertical of 33.5 inches.

If the Titans do land Pollard later this week, it’ll likely be as a late-round draft pick or undrafted free-agent signing.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire