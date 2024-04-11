Titans plan for both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears to get "a ton of carries"

The Titans moved quickly in free agency to sign Tony Pollard, which was a clear signal that Derrick Henry's time in Tennessee was over.

According to offensive coordinator Nick Holz, it was also the start of a new era of shared responsibility in the backfield for the Titans. Henry was the dominant force in the run game over his time with the team, but Holz said at a Wednesday press conference that the team views Pollard and Tyjae Spears as equals in the backfield as they head into the 2024 season.

"Everyone keeps saying interchangeable, and we see it that way," Holz said. "We don't want any tendencies when those guys are in there. We think they both can have a skill set as pass catchers, skill set running the gap schemes and all the different zone schemes we are going to have. That's where it is really most exciting as we go, you are not going to say 'when this back is in these are the plays, and when this back is in those are the plays.' They can really function on all three downs, and really, they have no scheme limitations. . . . We see it 1A, 1B, and they're both just gonna play a ton, get a lot of carries and let 'em roll."

Offseason plans can change once teams go through camp and the preseason, but it seems that the days of one man dominating the ground game in Tennessee are coming to an end.