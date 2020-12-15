Titans move up 1 spot in USA TODAY’s power rankings

The Tennessee Titans moved up in USA TODAY’s post-Week 14 power rankings after pummeling the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 31-10.

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis has the Titans in the No. 7 spot this week, up one place from where he had them last week. Here’s what he had to say:

7. Titans (8): Average 156 rushing yards over his final three games (Detroit, Green Bay and Houston), and RB Derrick Henry reaches 2,000.

Davis’ entire top 10 is as follows:

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Green Bay Packers

3. New Orleans Saints

4. Buffalo Bills

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Baltimore Ravens

Henry, who currently has a 180-yard lead over Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook for the most rushing yards in the NFL and is just eight yards shy of his career-high, actually has a shot to reach 2,000 yards.

As Davis noted, Henry needs 156 yards per contest over his next three to get there, and he faces two bottom-five run defenses in that span (Detroit Lions in Week 15, Houston Texans in Week 17).

Henry isn’t the only Titans player with a shot at a milestone, though.

Ryan Tannehill needs 263.7 passing yards per contest to reach 4,000, which is possible thanks to the Titans facing a pair of bottom-10 pass defenses down the stretch.

Meanwhile, it’s possible Tennessee sports two 1,000-yard receivers, also, with A.J. Brown needing 54.4 yards per game and Corey Davis needing 55 per to get there.

The Titans will look to secure their first double-digit win season since 2008 when they host the Lions on Sunday at noon CT.

