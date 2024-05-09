Titans’ Bill Callahan has no doubts about JC Latham at LT

Upon the Tennessee Titans drafting offensive tackle JC Latham, there were questions about whether or not he can make the switch from right tackle, where he played in college, to left tackle, where the Titans need him most.

Both Latham and general manager Ran Carthon expressed confidence that he can make the jump at the next level. On Thursday, esteemed offensive line coach Bill Callahan echoed those sentiments and explained why he thinks Latham will be good to go.

“No. 1, his athleticism, and then, of course, all of the measurable traits that he has. And then you add in size, power, strength, and it adds up to making that move (from right tackle to left tackle),” Callahan said. “I think if you have the athleticism and you have strength and you have the muscle memory to change some skill sets, I think it’s doable.”

When asked if he has any doubts about Latham being able to make the switch, Callahan simply said, “I don’t.”

As Callahan pointed out, this isn’t his first rodeo with shifting a tackle from right to left. He pointed to multiple players he’s accomplished that with over his years in the NFL, including former Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith and current Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills.

With one of the best offensive line coaches in the sport being confident about Latham’s ability to protect quarterback Will Levis’ blindside, that should put those who are concerned at ease.

