Titans’ biggest disappointments from 2022 season

1
Shaun Calderon and Mike Moraitis
·7 min read

The Tennessee Titans had a disappointing season in every possible way.

In the span of one year, they went from being a bona fide Super Bowl contender that had home-field advantage in the playoffs, to a team that couldn’t even sneak into the tournament as part of the worst division in football.

The Titans dropped their last seven games to end the year and finished with the first losing record of the Mike Vrabel era

Injuries obviously played a major part in all this, but even that’s a disappointment in its own right considering they clearly never found a solution to a problem that has plagued them for two years in a row.

Truthfully, this Titans season will largely be a forgettable one for a variety of reasons. Let’s go ahead and discuss some of those reasons as we go over five of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 campaign.

Offensive line

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This is probably the easiest decision on the list. To say the entire offensive line was a disaster in 2022 would be a massive understatement.

Things started roughly in Week 2 when they lost their starting left tackle, Taylor Lewan for the year — and it only got worse as the weeks passed.

By the end of the year, the Titans were down their starting left tackle, center, and right guard.

Meanwhile, as far as the other two remaining starters are concerned, one was an undersized guard, while the other was a third-round rookie offensive tackle, and both struggled.

This group especially struggled with pass protection, largely due to them having a liability protecting the quarterback’s blindside. Dennis Daley was tied for the league lead in sacks allowed with 12 on the year. In total, the Titans allowed 49 sacks, 26 percent of which came from Daley alone.

If there’s one positive to take away from that group in 2022, it’s the fact that things probably can’t get much worse than what happened last year.

-Shaun Calderon

Wide receivers

Syndication: The Tennessean

You can’t talk about the 2022 Titans’ disappointments and not mention the entire wide receiver group.  As you probably know by now, this nightmare began on draft night following the trade of A.J. Brown.

Skepticism immediately surrounded the position group, and unfortunately, it did not pan out thanks to underwhelming results all year long.

Part of the reason was the inconsistency at quarterback, considering the team used three different signal-callers this season. Nonetheless, it’s still fair to say this group left a lot on the table in its own right.

Rookie Treylon Burks showed flashes of stardom at times, but he essentially missed half the season with two different injuries and was limited to just 444 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Their top receiver was their eight-figure wideout in Robert Woods, who accounted for a just 527 yards. However, to be fair, he was coming off an ACL injury and he was one of the few players who at least played in every game this season. That said, that doesn’t explain his issues with drops.

As far as the rest of the group goes, it was significantly underwhelming by every metric possible.

To put their struggles into better perspective, it was the Titans’ backup running back, Dontrell Hilliard, who led the team in touchdown receptions (four) despite missing five games.

Expect this group to be completely revamped by the time next season rolls around.

-Shaun Calderon

S Amani Hooker

Syndication: The Tennessean

This is a difficult one to include because Amani Hooker has been a fantastic player for this team whenever he’s on the field.

Unfortunately, that was a major part of the problem this season. Hooker had just signed a $33 million extension in the offseason, but he was unable to live up to those heightened expectations in Year 1.

The Titans safety only played in nine games this season, tallying 46 tackles, three pass break-ups, and one interception.

-Shaun Calderon

CB Caleb Farley

AP Photo/Nick Wass

At one point in time, Caleb Farley had a ton of hype surrounding him as a prospect. Chris Simms even went as far as calling the Virginia Tech product a “generational talent” at the cornerback position during the pre-draft process.

Sadly, that hype has now completely vanished and turned into universal skepticism.

Farley’s biggest knock coming out was his undeniable health concerns with his knee and back. Fast forward a few years later and those two areas of concern have now prematurely ended the first two years of his career.

Adding to that, even when Farley has been able to get on the field he has looked lost, leading to his being an afterthought in the defense prior to his season-ending injury.

We’ve now reached the point where Farley will legitimately have to earn his spot on the roster in 2023.

New Titans general manager Ran Carthon has no ties to that selection, so it shouldn’t be hard for him to cut ties if things don’t drastically improve this offseason.

Fortunately, Tennessee’s first-round cornerback has been optimistic that his doctors finally solved the issues at hand with his back. Farley even claimed that his once explosive speed had returned after his latest operation.

Only time will tell how true that is, but this team could reap massive benefits in the near future if the former Hokie is truly healthy and can right the ship.

-Shaun Calderon

ILB Zach Cunningham

Syndication: The Tennessean

Last season, the talented linebacker was claimed off waivers by a Titans team that desperately needed help in the middle of its defense. Zach Cunningham instantly provided a positive impact on the unit, ultimately earning himself another stint in Tennessee this past season.

Things didn’t work out nearly as well this time around, though. Cunningham missed several games with injuries and was often struggling whenever he was on the field.

His inconsistent presence often forced players into the lineup that simply weren’t competent enough to be out there (Dylan Cole, Joe Schobert).

Because of that, it’s probably a safe assumption that the Vanderbilt product has likely played his last down in Tennessee.

-Shaun Calderon

OLB Bud Dupree

Syndication: The Tennessean

Dupree was given somewhat of a pass in his first season with the Titans after he missed six games and wasn’t very effective even when he played in his return from a torn ACL. That said, he wasn’t completely absolved.

Dupree entered 2022 with his seat at least a little warm thanks to his massive contract, and the Titans needed much more out of him with Harold Landry lost for the season.

Unfortunately, Dupree did not deliver. He missed six games once again, and exited out of multiple others early. There were flashes of the difference-maker he can be, but not enough to justify what he’s making.

As a result, Dupree figures to be a cap casualty in 2023.

-Mike Moraitis

QB Malik Willis

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

We always figured it would take Willis a year to develop and be ready for a starting role, but the hope was that he would show he was at least close when called upon late in the season.

However, that was not the case, and instead Willis was benched for Josh Dobbs, who outplayed him and proved to be a significant upgrade for the offense after spending just eight days with the team.

If the Titans truly want to give themselves the best chance to compete in 2023, they cannot trust Willis as the starter at all, which is no doubt a disappointment.

Now, that’s not to say we’re giving up on Willis just yet, but there’s no doubt his outlook isn’t great. The Liberty product will likely compete for a backup job, and hopefully he can prove himself to be ready for a bigger role down the road.

-Mike Moraitis

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How The 2023 Oscar Nominees Reacted To Their Nominations

    Stephanie Hsu was on a flight when the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced...and the Wi-Fi cut out.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis' Reaction to Her First Oscars Nomination Is the Purest Thing You'll See This Week

    Love that life for her.

  • Report: DeMeco Ryans emerges as “a top candidate” for Broncos

    As of Tuesday night, word was circulating that the Broncos could make a decision as to their next head coach as soon as Wednesday. They quite possibly have. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as “a top candidate” for the job. There’s a huge difference between “a top [more]

  • Lebanese protest as fate of blast probe unclear

    STORY: Judge Tarek Bitar announced on Monday (January 23) he was resuming his investigation into the blast that killed more than 220 people, after a 13-month suspension caused by legal wrangling and high-level political pressure.But Lebanon's top public prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat objected, filed charges against Bitar for allegedly mishandling the inquiry, and released the remaining 17 detainees still held over the investigation.The explosion, one of the largest non-nuclear blasts on record, was caused by hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been unloaded at the port in 2013.Families of those killed in the blast, members of parliament and other Lebanese flocked to Lebanon's justice palace on Thursday to demand Bitar be allowed to carry on.Some protesters tried to break in, but the doors were sealed and heavily guarded. Inside, Oweidat's office was blocked off by a cluster of police with shields and helmets.

  • Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes did a nice job in practice, he’s on track

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full practice participant on Wednesday and his ankle came through the session no worse for the wear. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in last Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, but returned to the game in the second half and said he plans to play against the Bengals in [more]

  • Jennifer Connelly on Understanding Her Bad Behaviour Character and Her Exhilarating Experience Working on the Independent Film

    The cast of Bad Behaviour , Jennifer Connelly, Ben Whishaw, Alice Englert, Molly O'Shea, Beulah Koale, and Dasha Nekrasova came out to the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere at the film at The Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah on Saturday. As a mother herself, Connelly told us rather than seeking to relate to her troubled character who deals with her turbulent relationship with her daughter, she sought to understand and make sense of her. The Oscar winner takes on the role of Lucy, a former child actor who seeks enlightenment at a retreat led by spiritual leader Elon while navigating her complicated relationship with stunt-performer daughter Dylan, played by writer/director Englert. The film is the directorial debut of the 28-year-old Australian actress. We asked her how she juggled wearing both a director and actor hat. 'I just collaborated with people who wanted to make the same film," said Englert. "We knew if we were in the pocket or not in some capacity." Connelly also enjoyed working closely with the cast and director on the independent film. 'It's fun to work with people you admire," she said. "It's weirdly less exhausting. When you're feeling like you're having a great time with the people you're working with, enjoying those experiences, you're a little tired, but it's exhilarating.'

  • 'Carlos & Shawn': What do remaining NFL playoff teams reveal about Detroit Lions?

    Carlos and Shawn use the remaining NFL playoff teams as the measuring guide for what improvements the Detroit Lions need to make in their near future.

  • Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin announces transfer decision

    Former Penn State linebacker has announced his transfer portal destination

  • Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy? The past, present and future of the Ukrainian president

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Ukraine's sixth president whose tenure has been consumed largely with the war after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Robert Saleh: Nathaniel Hackett 'checks every box' for Jets, who are 'committed' to adding veteran QB

    The Jets have found the next coach to lead their offense, hiring former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator on Thursday morning.

  • Doug Emhoff departs for European trip focused on Holocaust remembrance, combating antisemitism

    Second gentleman Doug Emhoff departed Thursday for Poland and Germany on a six-day trip that is aimed at Holocaust education and remembrance as well as combating antisemitism worldwide, according to senior administration officials. Emhoff's events will focus on honoring the victims of the Holocaust and see "the Second Gentleman educating the public on the true nature of the Holocaust," one official said. Notable stops include visits in Poland to the Auschwitz death camp on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Friday, and to Oskar Schindler's Enamel Factory museum on Saturday.

  • Only about half of US adults are meeting physical activity guidelines: CDC

    Only about half of adults in the United States are meeting physical activity guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new research shows. The report, published Thursday by the CDC looked at the percentage of American adults aged 18 and older who are getting 150 minutes of moderate exercise and two days of muscle strengthening per week. Moderate exercise includes any activity that gets the heart beating faster and muscle strengthening includes anything that makes muscles work harder than usual.

  • Letters: Jacksonville should set example, put Confederate monuments issue on ballot

    Letters this week suggested that citizens vote on the Confederate monuments issue, expressed dismay at the cancellation of "Indecent" and more.

  • Hurts, Jefferson, Mahomes among AP NFL MVP finalists

    Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals QB Joe Burrow also are finalists for MVP.

  • Viktor & Rolf makes strong case for upside down, sideways and floating ball gowns

    There have been lots of jaw-dropping moments at Paris Fashion Week already, and Viktor & Rolf just added to the fun. For the designer's Spring/Summer 2023 show, models were seen walking the runway in voluminous pastel-toned dresses that were turned in every direction -- literally. The sparkling upside down, sideways and floating ball gowns were placed atop structurally sculpted corsets and paired with '80s punk-inspired makeup and hair.

  • Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 5 coaches

    Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.

  • Brock Purdy received bold two-worded grade from NFL team during draft

    One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.

  • How 49ers can exploit Eagles' biggest flaw to win NFC title game, per Greg Papa

    Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

  • Former Lions LB Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

    Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.

  • Report about Patriots' 2022 offense reveals massive levels of dysfunction

    How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.