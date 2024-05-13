Titans agree to terms with TE Nick Vannett among 2 moves

The Tennessee Titans were in need of a veteran tight end in their very young tight ends room, and they did that on Monday.

According to the team, the Titans have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Nick Vannett. To make room on the roster, Tennessee waived undrafted free-agent defensive back Rod Gattison.

A former third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, Vannett spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played in eight games and tallied one catch for three yards.

The 31-year-old has also appeared in contests with the Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. His best season came in 2018, when he finished with career-highs in catches (29) and receiving yards (269).

Vannett’s best skill is blocking, where he’s improved mightily over the course of his career. He presents a good complement to Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle, both of whom are plus pass-catchers.

As things currently stand, Vannett has a great shot to make the roster. He should also compete with Whyle for the No. 2 tight end job but shouldn’t land lower than third on the depth chart.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire