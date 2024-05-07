Tissot and Wilson Collaborate With WNBA on First Official Watches in the League’s History

Celebrating the exponential growth of the women’s game, Tissot and Wilson join forces with the WNBA to craft two special-edition Seastar models, marking the first official timepiece collection dedicated to the women’s league.

A first look at the Tissot Seastar Wilson® WNBA watches sees the iconic 40mm stainless steel build dressed in two statement basketball-inspired designs. For the Powermatic 80 version, the brand opts for a sleek black dial and bezel design with white hands while the quartz model adorns white and light silver components. Both dials also feature an additional rotating bezel which counts down the 24-second shot clock time.

Bringing in Wilson’s involvement in the sport, each timepiece comes with two interchangeable straps made from the same Evo-NXT premium composite material that’s used for the official game ball. Colorways for the straps include a crisp white and classic orange with contrasting Wilson and WBNA branding.

Rounding off the designs is a basketball motif engraved on the caseback and paired with a brushed silver fastening as well as a lock-in clasp on the straps.

Discover the new Tissot Seastar Wilson® WNBA collection via the gallery above.

The quartz model retails at $450 USD, while the automatic version is priced at $750 USD. To find out more about the exclusive drop, head to Tissot’s website now.