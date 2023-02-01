NHL exec believes Sharks' Timo Meier trade return could be Bo Horvat-like

NHL exec: Sharks' trade return for Meier could be Horvat-like originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Could the return for Bo Horvat be a model for Timo Meier and the San Jose Sharks?

“Probably a very similar deal as to the Bo Horvat trade,” an NHL executive from outside of the Sharks organization opined to San Jose Hockey Now, about a potential return in a Meier trade.

The Vancouver Canucks acquired 25-year-old Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty, and a top-12 protected 2023 first-round pick from the New York Islanders for pending UFA Bo Horvat. That 2023 first-round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 first-rounder if the Islanders’ 2023 is in the top-12.

Horvat, 27, is a two-way center — a premium position — enjoying a career season. His 31 goals in 49 games matches his career-high last year, set in 70 contests.

Meier, 26, is a power winger, also enjoying a career season. He’s on pace for 45 goals, which would eclipse his career-high 35 last year.